Selina Opens Chicago Location On Magnificent Mile

"Opening in Chicago marks a major milestone for Selina as we continue to grow our brand globally," said Rafael Museri, CEO & Co-Founder Selina. "We are looking forward to sharing our experiential lifestyle and Latin roots with major US cities like Chicago, and our planned location in Washington D.C."

Centered around community, collaboration, diversity and culture, Selina Chicago marries the city's vibrant art scene with the brand's strong Latin roots. Outfitted with rich colors, gold accents, and a diverse collection of artwork, and upcycled furniture, Selina's newest location spans 16 floors in the heart of Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile. Complete with 600 beds—a combination of community rooms, lofts, apartments, suites, and hybrid rooms—Selina also features a communal kitchen, library, cinema, wellness center, and full-service restaurant HOWM Cafe & Concept store. These public spaces are focused and fluid, designed to bring people together through social and collaborative moments. From a cafe that transitions into a performance center by night to a cinema that converts into a digital art gallery, Selina Chicago meets the needs of the community where they are, day or night.

HOWM is a new food & beverage concept Selina is bringing to the United States. HOWM will serve a range of healthy juices and smoothies and a delicious coffee program from Chicago-based company Intelligentsia. Through a partnership with Chicago-based Ritual Zero Proof, the first American-made non-alcoholic spirit with the flavor and burn of liquor, minus the alcohol or calories, a slate of dynamic, wellness-minded beverages will be curated for HOWM Chicago. These classic virgin drinks feature fresh fruits and syrups that are refreshing and one-of-a-kind. The HOWM Cafe Bar will be offering nonalcoholic beers and mocktails, brunch with D.J.'s, record and art fairs, and all-day breakfast. This will be Selina's second HOWM brand, which opened in Selina Chelsea in N.Y. this month.

The space will be a multifunctional bar, cafe, restaurant & concept store. The different spaces completely transform from day to night depending on the programming. From art exhibitions by local universities, fashion pop-ups, records fairs to open stage and comedy nights. The spaces can also have different programming happening simultaneously in the bar and main restaurant & retail space.

Rooms start at $110 per night for a private room and $40 for a bed in a community room to $500 suite with a grand piano and beautiful city views (prices vary depending on seasonality). More details about Selina's subscription model can be found here and more information about Selina's worldwide locations can be found here .

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 116 open or secured properties across 20 countries. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

