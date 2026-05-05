Selini Capital Partners with Forgd to Provide Projects with Verifiable, Market-Making Performance Data

DUBAI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selini Capital, a global digital-asset trading and investment firm, today announced a partnership with Forgd to integrate its historical market-making performance data into Forgd's analytics platform. The move allows crypto projects to evaluate Selini's execution capabilities using objective, standardized metrics for the first time.

By joining Forgd's ecosystem, Selini Capital is providing token issuers and foundations with a data-backed view of its liquidity provisioning capabilities. This includes granular performance history across various market cycles, exchanges, and liquidity environments, moving the industry away from anecdotal reputation toward empirical validation.

"At Selini, we have always been driven by a research-first approach and high-fidelity execution," said Jordi Alexander, CEO of Selini Capital. "The challenge for the industry has been that high-quality algorithmic work is often invisible to the client until after a contract is signed. By partnering with Forgd, we are making our performance data transparent so that projects can see the technical edge we bring to liquidity provisioning before they engage."

Validating Sophistication Through Data

Through the Forgd platform, projects can now analyze Selini's track record using specific performance lenses that highlight the firm's algorithmic precision, including:

Adverse Selection Mitigation: How effectively the firm manages liquidity during periods of high volatility.

How effectively the firm manages liquidity during periods of high volatility. Spread Tightness & Depth: Consistent maintenance of tight bid-ask spreads and deep order books across global venues.

Consistent maintenance of tight bid-ask spreads and deep order books across global venues. Execution Efficiency: Minimized market impact and superior uptime, ensuring reliable liquidity regardless of market stress.

"Selini Capital represents the high-water mark for quantitative sophistication in this space," said Shane Molidor, Founder and CEO of Forgd. "They aren't just providing liquidity; they are optimizing it. By putting their data alongside their peers on the Forgd platform, they are challenging the rest of the market to match their level of technical rigor."

Improving the Selection Standard

Selini Capital will also utilize Forgd's structured Request-for-Quotation (RFQ) framework. This enables projects soliciting market-making bids to evaluate Selini's proposed terms alongside its verified historical performance.

"The market is maturing, and teams are becoming more sophisticated in how they view liquidity," Alexander added. "They no longer want the most aggressive 'teaser' rate; they want a partner who can protect their ecosystem's health for the long term. This partnership with Forgd allows us to prove that our incentives are aligned with the project's success through hard evidence."

Selini Capital's performance data and RFQ integration are now live and accessible to projects via the Forgd platform.

About Selini Capital

Selini Capital is a global digital-asset trading and investment firm specializing in institutional-grade OTC execution, liquidity solutions, and market connectivity. Selini leverages advanced trading technology and global networks to deliver secure and efficient digital-asset services to institutional investors worldwide.

About Forgd

Forgd is a Web3 investment bank and advisory platform, equipping blockchain projects with essential tools for tokenomics design, market maker engagement, liquidity monitoring, and exchange listing support. With options for bespoke advisory services, or free self-service products, Forgd has empowered over 1,000 projects to navigate the Web3 landscape successfully. New projects can join for free at Forgd.com.

SOURCE Selini Capital