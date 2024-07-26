SELKIE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE BRIDGERTON CAPSULE COLLECTION

The Modern Regency Collection Brings Bridgerton-Inspired Inclusive Fashion To Fans

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated collaboration between coveted women-owned fashion brand Selkie and global phenomenon Bridgerton has arrived, available for pre-order on selkiecollection.com. Bringing together Selkie's signature aesthetic and Bridgerton-inspired modern Regency, the exclusive line features gowns and dresses, along with jackets and corsets that capture the essence of the show's playful Regency-era costuming and diverse narratives.

Selkie's shared values with Bridgerton's representation of body positivity, inclusivity, and empowerment led to the creation of this collector's edition capsule. Every garment is designed to bring joy to fans of Bridgerton and Selkie. The pieces are ideal for parties, balls, promenades, or simply sitting on your couch watching Bridgerton season 3, now streaming on Netflix.

"Dearest readers, we are absolutely delighted to announce our first collaboration with Shondaland and their pioneering modern take on the Regency era, "Bridgerton." Netflix and Shonda's success in defying traditional expectations and beauty ideals while captivating audiences with romantic ingenuity goes hand in hand with Selkie's origins and mission statement - our core commitment to celebrating women, diversity, and inclusion. Being aligned with Shonda Rhimes is a humbling and awe-inspiring experience. She is carving out a new future for women in television, and Selkie is honored to showcase a capsule that celebrates this game-changing, feminist series. Bridgerton has set in motion a generation of dreamers, young girls who will achieve more for themselves than we could ever have imagined. It is our greatest hope that these pieces bring you joy and help lift your day-to-day life as you step into the shoes of the show's beloved characters.

A smattering of empire gowns takes the stage in this capsule, along with wearable daytime dresses, corsets, and even some special little jackets. All are decorated with delightful, unique prints inspired by the charming cast's delectable characters. We introduce a cheerful, sunny yellow floral, dreamt up for the likes of Penelope as she scribbles away in her boudoir. A rich, opulent still life painting features grapes and roses, conjuring up secrets shared in dark alleyways.

We introduce new fabrics that complement these original florals: a glittering brocade reflects the luxurious interiors and regal ballroom moments; a delicious pink and gold statement dress evokes Edwina's sweet sensibility; and a luxurious, glittering green is as exuberant and headstrong as Eloise herself." - Kimberley Gordon, Founder & Creative Director of Selkie

Pre-sale for the Selkie-Bridgerton capsule collection begins July 26th, 2024, on Selkiecollection.com, with prices ranging from $145 to $989. Available worldwide for a limited time.

About Selkie: Fanciful, nostalgic and extra romantic...Meet Selkie! By former Wildfox Co-Founder, Kimberley Gordon. This ready-to-wear collection is an imagination driven brand and encourages artistic self expression. Selkie offers a range of stand out party dresses, and after party sweatsuits. With timeless pieces sizes XXS-6X they are made to keep, and pieces you will treasure forever. Selkie is a low waste company, producing small inventories to test the success of items, then using pre-sale to predict how much to buy on popular styles for future rounds.

