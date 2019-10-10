Sell Quick California Announces New Services for Homeowners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California's premiere home buying company Sell Quick California, LLC announced today the launch of a new service area available to homeowners. A leading home buyer throughout the state, the company now provides clients with additional help selling their home, including referrals to local real estate agents.

A real estate solutions company, Sell Quick California assists homeowners in solving tough residential real estate problems with a fast, cash-based home sales process designed to meet the individual needs of each client. Sell Quick California provides the best home sales offers in the state through strategic partnerships with property and home investors across California. Its fast closing times and cash offers received within 7 – 10 days give homeowners the flexibility they need to sell their home fast.

The company's latest service offering delivers homeowners additional support when a quick cash sale is not available. Sell Quick California now provides referrals to leading real estate agents throughout the state who offer home listing services. In addition, the company's mortgage loan officer network offers assistance with home refinancing and loan modifications.

"We are committed to providing real estate solutions to homeowners looking to sell their home fast," said Marc Afzal, CEO, Sell Quick California. "Since 2001, we have helped hundreds of California homeowners in need of selling, buying, or financing a house and with Sell Quick California, LLC we are focused on providing more options for our customers. Now, our trained advisors are connecting homeowners with top real estate agents and mortgage advisors throughout the state if selling their home to us is not the best option. We are going above and beyond to guide anyone that contacts us towards the best way to sell their property."

Sell Quick California's corporate values include honesty, professionalism, communication, execution, service and relationships. The company builds strong relationships with homeowners, contractors, realtors, mortgage companies, and service providers by providing quality and consistent customer service, executing on each individual commitment, solving tough problems and ensuring client-centric service. Sell Quick California provides clear, concise and transparent communications in all business dealings and the company values honesty and professionalism in all transactions. In addition, Sell Quick California is committed to supporting California's communities by stimulating growth, improving city tax revenues and supporting homeowners.

"At Sell Quick California we are committed to a client-first approach in everything we do," said Afzal. "Our goal is to deliver the best advice and options for each client looking to sell their home. To accomplish this, we value honesty and transparency in all our client relationships and transactions. We listen first and then share each homeowner's options clearly, making sure our customers understand their options before making this important, life changing decision."

Sell Quick California is member of the California Better Business Bureau. To learn more or receive a no-risk, no-obligation offer on your home today, visit: https://www.sellquickcalifornia.com/.

