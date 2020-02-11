Sell Quick California Completes the Company's First Home Remodeling Project in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California's premiere home buying company Sell Quick California, LLC announced today completion of the company's first home remodeling project in Southern California. The Simi Valley construction project marks the innovative real estate solutions company's launch into the 'home flipping' industry. The company is now seeking new properties for remodel in Ventura, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Fresno, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

2117 Parker Court, Simi Valley, Ca

Now available for purchase, the first Sell Quick California remodeled home is located at 2117 Parker Court in Simi Valley. The single-family residence was built in 1972 and features a 7,000 sq. ft. lot, two car garage, and expansive Simi Valley mountain views. Today, it is a modern home with key updates and energy efficient amenities, including smart home technology, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed LED lighting, and dual-paned windows. It also features solar panels, an outdoor pool, extensive landscaping, and a storage shed.

"Sell Quick California is committed to enhancing California's communities by stimulating home sales, improving city tax revenues, and supporting homeowners," said Marc Afzal, CEO, Sell Quick California. "We are proud to share our first home remodeling project with the Simi Valley community as we work to give homeowners the relief they need to sell quickly, no matter the home's condition; and to provide communities and home buyers with enhanced property options. Our renovation team is sharing lessons learned on our website to help future home flippers create positive changes in their own communities."

A leading home buying company throughout the state, Sell Quick California offers flexible relief for homeowners by purchasing properties as-is, including homes with water or other property damage. The company provides quick cash sales with 5- to 7-day closings and a simple sales process. Sell Quick California ensures clear, concise and transparent communications in all business dealings and the company values honesty and professionalism in all transactions. Sell Quick California is member of the California Better Business Bureau.

Sell Quick California's Modern Home Flip blog, providing tips and tricks to home flippers, can be found here: www.modernhomeflip.com/.

To learn more or receive a no-risk, no-obligation offer on your home today, visit:

www.sellquickcalifornia.com/.

Simi Valley home remodeling project video: https://youtu.be/HXLh9MP_zsY

Property details: www.redfin.com/CA/Simi-Valley/2117-Parker-Ct-93065/home/4641653

