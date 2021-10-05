Sell Your SC Home For Top Dollar Without The Hassle of Listing It!

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest undertakings we all have to deal with from time to time is preparing our home for sale. The fix-ups, the decluttering, and the staging can cause you to procrastinate for months or years. But that issue is gone now!



www.FullPriceHomeSale.com is offering its service in over 200 cities throughout the United States, and the Central South Carolina area is one of its current areas! If you are in the Central South Carolina area you can use offer code SC01 on the website to get started. When you go to their website, you can get a purchase offer at FULL Market Value and can then negotiate the terms to your benefit, even if it means you may want to move out several months later!



The big advantage here is that you don't have to prepare your home for sale to the general public and you don't have the hassle of dozens upon dozens of showings. The local rep for the company is a licensed real estate agent here in South Carolina and his name is Shaun Nichols with EXP Realty.



When Asked how this new approach to selling homes works, Shaun said the following; "I've been selling real estate for years and I've frankly never seen such an easy process for homeowners. My experience has shown that most cash offer companies want to discount the price, but these offers are absolute FULL market value. Frankly, sometimes the offers come in at numbers higher than agents have told homeowners that they could even list for! As an additional benefit, an owner can get that offer in their back pocket, then take months to decide what they want to do, if they do anything at all. So there's no cost or obligation.



For South Carolina residents interested in getting a cash offer on their home at full price, simply go to www.InstantSCCashOffer.com and check out their quick explainer video.



About Shaun Nichols

For more information on how this cash offer approach works and to find out how you may be able to get more from the sale of your home, contact Shaun Nichols at EXP Realty by calling 843-619-7325 or visit www.InstantSCCashOffer.com



