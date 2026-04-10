SellCandy Introduces Katydids Sleeves, A New Format for the Classic Fundraising Candy

Each sleeve contains four Katydids chocolates, offering a new way to enjoy the caramel, pecan, and chocolate confection used in school fundraising.

TOTOWA, N.J., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SellCandy Fundraising has introduced Katydids Sleeves, a new format for the classic chocolate confection associated with school and nonprofit fundraising programs.

Each sleeve contains four Katydids chocolates, the familiar clusters of caramel and pecans coated in chocolate. The sleeves give fundraising groups, distributors, and retailers a smaller, more flexible way to offer the candy while maintaining the same recipe customers have recognized for generations.

Katydids have traditionally been sold in their well-known 8-ounce collectible tin, a product that has been used by fundraising organizations across the United States for decades. The introduction of sleeves updates how the candy can be offered while preserving the product's traditional flavor and identity.

SellCandy has supplied Katydids to fundraising groups for more than twenty years and introduced the sleeve packaging to create an additional option for distributors and organizations that sell fundraising products.

A Fundraising Candy With Deep Roots

The story of Katydids traces back to 1854, when J.L. Green opened a candy and confectionery business in Bloomington, Illinois. The company was later acquired by Paul F. Beich, who established the Paul F. Beich Company in 1905.

Over the years the company produced well-known candies, including Laffy Taffy and Golden Clusters, before eventually introducing Katydids.

In the early 1950s, Kathryn Beich believed the company had a responsibility to support communities and help schools raise money. She helped develop a fundraising program centered around Katydids, allowing schools and nonprofit organizations to sell the chocolate caramel clusters to support their activities.

Over time Katydids became one of the earliest and most recognizable fundraising candies in the US, making the product a familiar part of school fundraising campaigns for generations.

Expanding Distribution

SellCandy distributes Katydids to fundraising groups, retailers, and distributors nationwide and is expanding distribution of the new Katydids Sleeves.

Distributors interested in offering Katydids Sleeves can contact SellCandy for product and distribution information.

About SellCandy

SellCandy is a New Jersey-based supplier of confectionery products for fundraising organizations, retailers, and distributors nationwide. The company provides fundraising solutions for schools, nonprofits, and community groups through traditional sell-sheet and online fundraising programs.

Media and Distribution Contact

Anthony Lombardi

SellCandy Fundraising

Totowa, New Jersey

Email: [email protected]

Website: SellCandy.com

SOURCE SellCandy.com