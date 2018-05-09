Sellect Realty Debuts Free Car Decals for the "Get Home Safe" Campaign

"We're a family-oriented company, and we deal in homes, striving to find the right fit for every family we work with, so this was a natural fit for us," says broker and chief operating officer, Christopher Lazarus. "We've helped you find that perfect home, now we want you and your family to get home safe to it."

The campaign involves two different decals. The first, designed for families with younger children, is the Child in Car decal, signifying there are children riding in the vehicle. The second, designed for families with driving age children, is the New Driver decal. The New Driver decal, utilizing the same design as a sticker required by law in Japan for drivers with one year or less of experience, indicates that the operator of the vehicle is a new driver and that both caution and patience should be exercised by fellow motorists. Both decals are free to request by any state of Georgia resident.

For more information or to request free Child in Car or New Driver decals, please visit www.SELLectrealty.com. The campaign is currently only open to Georgia residents, Limit of three decals per household. Free shipping included.

Sellect Realty is a real estate brokerage serving the Greater Metro Atlanta Area. Sellect is a multi-generational, family-owned company that values customers and the community in which they serve. We offer personal, and quality real estate services to improve the lives of others. Learn more about services and careers with Sellect Realty at www.SELLectrealty.com.

