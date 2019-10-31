Seller Labs acquires X-Cart

Hank Harris, CEO of Seller Labs, said, "Since 2013, we've enjoyed being the market-leading provider for software and services to sellers on the Amazon marketplace. Brands are expanding their businesses into additional channels allowing them to reach their current and potential customers where they shop, and we intend to support our customers in this channel expansion. We're excited to bring the X-Cart team aboard, as their expertise and solutions will enable us to better support our customers across these channels, marketplaces, and eCommerce sites on which they sell."

Though the merged business will operate under the Seller Labs brand, both Seller Labs and X-Cart will continue to function as they have previously and support their respective customers with their existing products and services.

Seller Labs will continue to invest in both its own and X-Cart's existing portfolio of products and services, as well as drive innovation to better serve customers and their changing eCommerce needs.

Seller Labs' existing Athens, GA headquarters will now serve as the global headquarters for the combined operations, along with additional offices in Charleston, SC, Ulyanovsk, Russia, and Vladivostok, Russia.

For more information about Seller Labs and its comprehensive suite of Amazon business software for sellers and brands, please visit www.sellerlabs.com .

For more information about X-Cart and its powerful eCommerce platform, hosting services, custom development solutions and eCommerce services, please visit www.x-cart.com .

About Seller Labs

Seller Labs is the trusted software, services, and support partner for over 40,000 Amazon sellers. Since 2013, Seller Labs has provided products that address the nuanced complexities of Amazon in order to fuel growth. Our innovative solutions include Feedback Genius, Ignite, Scope, and Quantify. In 2018, we introduced our Managed Services division, offering Amazon sellers, brands, and agencies the ability to leverage our Amazon experts to perfect their advertising processes.

About X-Cart

First released in 2001, X-Cart was the world's first PHP shopping cart software and is now powering over 38,000 online stores around the world. X-Cart has emerged as the premium all-in-one solution for building online stores, and features an open-source eCommerce platform, 400+ add-ons extending its capabilities, and extensive services available: hosting, design and development, tech support, and migration, among others.

SOURCE Seller Labs

