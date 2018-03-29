Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO

Harris, who has worked with Seller Labs since 2015, will take over the leadership role as the company focuses on sustaining growth and retaining and acquiring new talent. Checketts, who founded the company after developing a successful software tool to improve his Amazon business, will continue to focus on new ideas and product innovation. Since its inception in 2013, Seller Labs has grown exponentially year over year and this leadership change is reflective of the business preparing for the future.

"Hank has a rich history working with enterprises and helping businesses scale to meet demand. I can't think of anyone better to lead Seller Labs' business into the future," said Checketts. "I look forward to focusing my efforts on innovation so we can evolve our suite of products. Together in our new roles, the business will be better poised for growth."

"Seller Labs is such a dynamic organization and in a few short years we have seen tremendous business expansion. My new role is to keep up with the demand by continuing to grow our product offerings and increase and retain our talent pool," said Hank Harris. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing to work with Brandon to ensure our future success."

A technology industry veteran, Harris joined Seller Labs after 10 years at Gorilla Logic where he served as the company's CFO and partner. Gorilla Logic is a global custom enterprise application development, IT staffing services and project outsourcing company that serves a variety of Fortune 100 & 500 companies. Prior to Gorilla Logic, Harris was with Sun Microsystems' professional services team. He holds two degrees in computer science – a Master's from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Bachelor's from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Seller Labs journey is unique. Veteran Entrepreneur Brandon Checketts founded the company in 2013 after he developed a software tool to resolve seller feedback problems for his thriving Amazon used book business. After successfully creating a solution that automated buyer-seller messaging, Seller Labs was born. The business has grown to include several tools that help Amazon businesses improve sales – from inventory management to keyword search, advertising and product discovery. Its suite of offerings is branded as Ignite, Pro Suite and Feedback Genius. Seller Labs is headquartered in Athens, Georgia and has been named one of the most innovative start-ups in the Atlanta region. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com.

