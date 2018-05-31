Seller Labs Appoints Jeff Cohen As CMO

Cohen, who has worked with Seller Labs since 2014, will take on an elevated role leading the company's marketing operations, as they look to sustain growth and bring new solutions to market. In addition to growing the Seller Labs brand, Cohen will bring his expertise to Seller Labs' clients, helping them to strengthen their brands and grow sales on Amazon. Cohen's appointment follows the recent announcement of new CEO, Hank Harris. The newly appointed leadership team will prepare the company for future expansion, building on a track record of exponential growth since the company's founding in 2013.

Widely regarded as a top industry expert on Amazon best practices and the newest trends for selling on the platform, Cohen is an International speaker who is frequently asked to share actionable intelligence on how Amazon works and how sellers can improve their business. He has helped thousands of sellers develop a brand and build their presence on the world's largest shopping platform.

"Cohen brings extensive retail operations experience to his role as CMO and understands our customers' needs first-hand. Having run a multi-million dollar Amazon sales channel, Jeff knows better than anyone what it takes to be a successful seller," said Seller Labs CEO Hank Harris. "With his track record of managing growth, depth of customer insight and Amazon platform expertise, I'm thrilled to welcome Jeff to our leadership team and am confident he'll position Seller Labs and our customers for continued growth, innovation and success."

"Seller Labs has already helped more than 50,000 Amazon sellers with our software solutions and expert advice," said Cohen. "With even more innovation and growth on the horizon, I am excited to bring our solutions to market to help sellers achieve the greatest possible results for their business on Amazon."

Cohen is an eCommerce veteran who has been in the industry since 2007 when he founded Textbooks.com. Before joining Seller Labs in 2014 as the head of business development, Cohen was the CEO of Campusbooks.com. He got a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and an MBA at Lindenwood University.

ABOUT SELLER LABS

Seller Labs, LLC is the creator of cloud-based e-commerce applications FEEDBACK GENIUS, SCOPE and IGNITE. The company's software suite provides third-party Amazon merchants with tools to automate email messaging, Amazon keyword and product research and Amazon Sponsored Products ads (PPC) management. The company is based in Athens, Ga. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seller-labs-appoints-jeff-cohen-as-cmo-300656874.html

SOURCE Seller Labs, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sellerlabs.com

