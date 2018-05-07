Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

ATHENS, Ga., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Marketplace has selected Seller Labs, the premier provider of software and resources to businesses who sell on Amazon, to participate in its Developer Council. The new Amazon Marketplace Developer Council works closely with select software developers to improve the experience of integrating with Amazon via the Marketplace Web Service (MWS).
Seller Labs will preview upcoming products and programs as well as have the ability to test new features. This new Amazon Marketplace Developer Council creates a formal process for providing feedback and troubleshooting issues related to technology.
"The open communication with Amazon and the new Developer Council will help Seller Labs ensure it's developing the right features for our customers and to provide the best experience for sellers," said Hank Harris, CEO of Seller Labs.
"Participating in the council is a privilege and we understand the responsibility that comes with that," said Katie Reilly, VP of Product at Seller Labs. "We are excited to participate and represent the voice of sellers to Amazon as they shape their product roadmap."
ABOUT SELLER LABS
Seller Labs, LLC is the creator of cloud-based e-commerce applications, Feedback Genius, Scope and Ignite. The company's software suite provides third-party Amazon merchants with tools to automate email messaging, Amazon keyword and product research and Amazon Sponsored Products ads (PPC) management. The company is based in Athens, Ga. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com.
