Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Seller Labs will preview upcoming products and programs as well as have the ability to test new features. This new Amazon Marketplace Developer Council creates a formal process for providing feedback and troubleshooting issues related to technology.

"The open communication with Amazon and the new Developer Council will help Seller Labs ensure it's developing the right features for our customers and to provide the best experience for sellers," said Hank Harris, CEO of Seller Labs.

"Participating in the council is a privilege and we understand the responsibility that comes with that," said Katie Reilly, VP of Product at Seller Labs. "We are excited to participate and represent the voice of sellers to Amazon as they shape their product roadmap."

Seller Labs, LLC is the creator of cloud-based e-commerce applications, Feedback Genius, Scope and Ignite. The company's software suite provides third-party Amazon merchants with tools to automate email messaging, Amazon keyword and product research and Amazon Sponsored Products ads (PPC) management. The company is based in Athens, Ga. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com.

