Seller Labs Launches Ignite 2.0, A Groundbreaking New Platform For Managing Multi-Brand Advertising Campaigns On Amazon

The new release is an impressive upgrade to the company's existing application, Ignite, which is currently used by thousands of Amazon brands. Designed to manage numerous facets of Amazon advertising, including Sponsored Products Ads, Headline Search Ads, Product Display Ads, and more, Ignite 2.0 customers can now oversee campaigns within up to eight global Amazon marketplaces in one place. Ignite 2.0 is available to agencies starting today and is in the process of being rolled out to existing customers.

"Our knowledge of the space, our years of experience, and our close work with users has given us insight into how to build what clients need," said Jeff Cohen, CMO at Seller Labs. "We've seen Amazon's advertising business grow exponentially and it's predicted to exceed Facebook and Google. As a result, the demand for professional-level management and deeper analytics has increased, so we developed Ignite 2.0 to meet this demand."

"We have completely reinvented our much-loved Ignite app that was built primarily for managing sponsored ads. The new version is a scalable platform that manages all elements of advertising and can support multiple brands. It satisfies the needs of a much-larger audience but remains easy to integrate and delivers tangible results quickly," said Katie Reilly, VP of Product at Seller Labs.

"Ignite 2.0 is a game changer. As a leading agency in Amazon paid search management, we rely on being able to implement complex strategies tailored specifically to our clients' business goals. Ignite 2.0 is a sophisticated tool that gives us the data and features we need to efficiently manage large numbers of campaigns for multiple clients that are aggressive but budget-conscious. We're able to anticipate more decisions, work smarter and faster, and demonstrate that our programs deliver increased performance," said Tod Harrick, VP Product of Marketplace Ignition, a POSSIBLE Commerce Agency.

Seller Labs is a founding member of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council and its current Ignite and Feedback Genius applications are available at the new Amazon Marketplace Appstore.

ABOUT SELLER LABS

Seller Labs, LLC is the creator of cloud-based e-commerce applications, FEEDBACK GENIUS, SCOPE and IGNITE. The company's software suite provides third-party Amazon merchants with tools to automate email messaging, Amazon keyword and product research and Amazon Sponsored Products ads (PPC) management. The company is based in Athens, Ga. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com.

