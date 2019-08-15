Seller Labs Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Year

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seller Labs, the premier software and services provider for Amazon sellers and brands, was named today to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list is a rigorous analysis and ranking of the most successful rising stars among independent small businesses in the US. Many of the world's biggest name brands have appeared on this list, including Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow.

"Receiving this honor for the second year in a row is no small feat - but it comes down to having an incredible team with a heart for our customers," said Hank Harris, CEO of Seller Labs. "The Seller Labs team is driven every single day to deliver the best solutions to the Amazon seller community, and that commitment to our customers is what drives our success."

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 have shown staggering growth within their markets, and are ranked according to revenue growth. Honorees must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Seller Labs' growth of 245% over the ranking period places it #1672 overall and #182 in the software category. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"When we started in 2013, we had a vision to disrupt the way Amazon sellers operated - and solve real problems," said Seller Labs Chief Relationship Officer Jeff Cohen. "And that hasn't changed. As the marketplace evolves, so does our software. I am excited about the new innovation we continue to bring to solve customers pain points."

For more information about Seller Labs and its comprehensive suite of Amazon business software for sellers and brands, please visit www.sellerlabs.com .

More information about the Inc. 5000, including complete listings and honoree company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Seller Labs

Seller Labs is the trusted software, services, and support partner for over 40,000 Amazon sellers. Since 2013, Seller Labs has provided products that address the nuanced complexities of Amazon in order to fuel growth. Our innovative solutions include Feedback Genius, Ignite, Scope, and Quantify. In 2018, we introduced our Managed Services division, offering Amazon sellers, brands, and agencies the ability to leverage our Amazon experts to perfect their advertising processes.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Seller Labs

Related Links

http://www.sellerlabs.com

