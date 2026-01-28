Seller Ledger Cracks Amazon Accounting Challenges with New Suite of Tools

Seller Ledger has launched a new suite of ecommerce accounting tools for Amazon sellers, enabling full detail and accurate reconciliation of data, with no third- party connectors required.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in March of 2023, Seller Ledger has quickly made a name for itself as an affordable, easy-to-use and highly accurate eCommerce accounting software provider. A stalwart for eBay sellers from its earliest days, the company has significantly expanded its offering for Amazon sellers in recent months.

www.SellerLedger.com Amazon channel summary view

eCommerce accounting has a number of challenges that have flummoxed users of top accounting platforms for years. The sheer volume of transactions, including an inordinate number of fees that often change, has made reconciling data to bank deposits incredibly frustrating. So much so, that a whole industry of third-party connectors has sprung up to translate and summarize Amazon data for traditional accounting platforms. But thanks to its modern technology stack, Seller Ledger embraces the large quantities of detailed data, perfectly matches it to payouts, and delivers superior back-end performance to go with a simple user interface.

"We can pull in every single transaction for a multi-million-dollar Amazon seller, roll them up to the correct Amazon payout, and automatically match it to the bank deposit," says Kevin Reeth, CEO and Founder of Seller Ledger. "Customers can click on any Amazon deposit and view a mini-P&L for that payout." It doesn't sound like rocket-science, Reeth explains, but because eCommerce was shoe-horned into traditional accounting software, sellers have historically struggled. They often had to choose between summarized data that loses details, or detailed data that's hard to reconcile and bogs down their accounting software. Adding third party software to bridge the gap drives up the cost and complexity.

Seller Ledger was designed for eCommerce from the ground up. On the new Seller Ledger Amazon summary page, sellers have a clear understanding of their Amazon sales, expenses and payouts, with the ability to drill into full details. It addresses the issue of reconciling summary payouts that span different periods, and it's particularly easy to match sales to 1099K forms. The best part, no third-party connectors are required.

In addition to Amazon, Seller Ledger's software connects directly with sales channel such as eBay, Shopify, Walmart, and more, as well as banks and credit cards. Customers can track inventory and cost of goods sold, see the net profit of each Amazon order and view a pre-populated tax report for end of year.

Seller Ledger offers a 30-day free trial, no credit card required, and pricing starts at $10 per month for up to 250 transactions per month. Tiers are available for those with 1,000 up to 20,000 transactions per month as well. With an annual plan, customers receive data for the full prior year, meaning they can sign up now and view reports for 2025 taxes. Seller Ledger supports only US-based businesses currently, but stay tuned for updates. Learn more at www.sellerledger.com.

About Seller Ledger



Seller Ledger, Inc., is a cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting software platform that enables ecommerce sellers to track their finances, organize sales data into categories, create tax reports and more. The software connects seamlessly with online sales platforms as well as business bank accounts and credit cards for expense tracking. For more information about the company, visit www.SellerLedger.com.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Reeth

775-234-2011

[email protected]

SOURCE Seller Ledger Inc.