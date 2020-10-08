'Sellerly' by SEMrush Releases New Tools and Becomes a Comprehensive Toolkit for Amazon Sellers

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the release of Traffic Insights and Listing Quality Check, two new tools for Sellerly, a comprehensive toolkit for Amazon marketplace sellers. The Sellerly toolkit, now composed of four tools, enables users to improve the performance of product listings on Amazon by auditing and optimizing listing content, monitoring changes within listings, and analyzing traffic channels of competing products.

SEMrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin commented, "In 2018, SEMrush envisioned offering Amazon marketplace sellers a comprehensive toolkit for increasing the visibility of Amazon listings. Despite the complexity of the Amazon platform, we believed that our knowledge and experience in digital marketing and SaaS development would allow us to create something different from other tools, with a broad view of the factors that influence the visibility of our users' Amazon listings. Last year, we launched 'Sellerly' with a single tool, and today, we expanded our offering to help our users improve the performance of their product listings on Amazon. Our tools are designed to influence visibility, traffic, and conversions - providing simple metrics that can have a measurable effect on the revenue of each product."

With this new release, Sellerly includes the following tools:

Traffic Insights - Helps sellers find new customer sources by evaluating and comparing the external traffic channels of a product listed on Amazon, so users can more clearly identify opportunities for scaling their business.

- Helps sellers find new customer sources by evaluating and comparing the external traffic channels of a product listed on Amazon, so users can more clearly identify opportunities for scaling their business. Listing Quality Check - Audits listing content for potential suspension threats and Amazon guideline compliance and provides actionable tips on improving listing performance.

- Audits listing content for potential suspension threats and Amazon guideline compliance and provides actionable tips on improving listing performance. Listing Protection - Monitors listings of sellers' own or competing products and alerts users via email or SMS about losing the 'buy now' box, positions for keywords, listing suppressions, or if the price of the product has been changed.

- Monitors listings of sellers' own or competing products and alerts users via email or SMS about losing the 'buy now' box, positions for keywords, listing suppressions, or if the price of the product has been changed. Split Testing - Runs automated split testing of product pages, so sellers can determine which parameters perform better for their listings based on live test data.

Sellerly's initial launch allowed SEMrush to build a community of Amazon sellers and experts, so alongside these new tools, the company launched a blog on sellerly.com that gathers expertise and provides sellers with strategies and insights.

"The sellers' community has been a great source of ideas for our development; we really appreciate all the feedback that we have received, and we intend to continue involving our users in future releases and content creation," added Eugene Levin.

For more details, please visit Sellerly.com.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run SEO, PPC, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 6 million users, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Information about SEMrush's future products and product plans is included for information purposes only and is not a binding commitment. The development, release, and timing of any SEMrush products, features or functionality remains at the sole discretion of SEMrush and is subject to change.

SEMrush is a registered trademark and Sellerly is a trademark of SEMrush Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Amazon is a registered trademark of Amazon Services LLC and/or its affiliates. All other marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts: Marina Nikolaeva, [email protected]

Learn more about SEMrush by visiting:

www.semrush.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/semrush

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SEMrush

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/semrush/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/semrush/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SEMrushHQ

Related Links

Sellerly

SEMrush

SOURCE SEMrush

Related Links

https://www.semrush.com

