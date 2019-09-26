Sellers flock to Fort Worth, TX for US$61+ million Ritchie Bros. September auction

Two-day auction sets new site record for consignors; attracts 6,800+ bidders from 58 countries

FORT WORTH, TX, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - More than US$61 million worth of equipment items and trucks were sold for 730+ owners in Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction, setting a new consignor record for the site.

More than 6,800 people from 58 countries registered to bid on 5,200+ items in the Sep 24 – 25, 2019 auction. Approximately 88 percent of the items in the auction were purchased by U.S. buyers, including 45 percent purchased by buyers from Texas. International buyers from such countries as Australia, Egypt, and the United Kingdom purchased 12 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 60 percent of the assets.

"We sold a wide selection of equipment this week for more than 700 owners with strong attendance and buyer participation on both days," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "I'd like to offer a huge thank you to all the sellers who trusted us to meet their expectations. We had a great auction this week, with solid pricing, and we encourage equipment buyers to check out the thousands of items being sold online through IronPlanet.com and Marketplace-E."

Equipment highlights in the Fort Worth auction included 500+ truck tractors, 250+ aerial work platforms, 160 excavators, 50+ loader backhoes, 140+ skid steers, 75+ flatbed trucks, 60 wheel loaders, 30+ dump trucks, 50+ dozers, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific sales highlights:

4 x 2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractors sold for a combined $1.04 million

A 2015 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor sold for $365,000

A 2015 Kenworth T800 12x6x4 w/ Manitex 70-ton boom truck sold for $275,000

A 2015 Caterpillar 740B articulated dump truck sold for $232,500

articulated dump truck sold for A 2010 Grove RT890E 90-ton 4x4 rough terrain crane sold for $200,000

A 2017 Gomaco GT3600 curb & gutter machine sold for $215,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX (Sep 2019)

Total gross transactional value – US$61+ million

US$61+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$37+ million (60 percent) *new site record

US$37+ million (60 percent) *new site record Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 6,800+

6,800+ Registered online bidders – 5,500+

5,500+ Total lots sold – 5,200+

5,200+ Number of sellers – 738 *new site record

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 56,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its various marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

