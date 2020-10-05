Sellers on Amazon Get Help Protecting Their Brands from Merchandise Counterfeiting

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that it has launched a new website, BrandProtectionAmazon.com, to assist Amazon brand sellers to protect their brands on the platform. The comprehensive website covers the concerns of brand sellers who need to stop actual unauthorized sellers from selling counterfeit products. The experienced law firm, having handled thousands of counterfeit cases, has built a website that offers invaluable information to help navigate unauthorized seller claims and complaints.

"Our years of experience working with sellers on the Amazon platform has allowed us to develop strategies and best practices for those seeking to protect their brands," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. "There is great diversity in the needs of brand sellers today as seen by the explosion of the Amazon marketplace and the necessity for all involved to understand the issues surrounding brand protection."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. focuses on helping individuals and companies that sell products on Amazon, and through BrandProtectionAmazon.com, the firm is dispersing information that can help brands properly identify and take action against those unauthorized online sellers of counterfeit merchandise and avoid making false claims to those who are not. This information is invaluable to brand sellers as it avoids unnecessary consequences and conflicts down the road that could cause more harm to the brand than the actual unauthorized sales alone.

"U.S. law protects the buying and re-selling of genuine products with or without a brand's permission. The 'first sale doctrine' gives the owners of copyrighted works the rights to sell, lend, or share their copies without having to obtain permission or pay fees," said Rob Segall, Esq., managing partner at the firm. "Understanding intellectual property rights and how to increase the value of those rights is very important for brand sellers in order to properly stop those who are not authorized to resale their products."

Brand sellers can increase their return on investment in brand protection, and therefore, their sales, by working only with experienced lawyers who can ensure that complaints filed on Amazon result in the effective removal of unauthorized sellers. Rosenbaum Famularo P.C. shares its unparalleled experience with Amazon intellectual property issues in its new website with informative videos such as how to use the law to protect your brand.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at BrandProtectionAmazon.com.

