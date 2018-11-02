Sellers Shield™ launches the first interactive seller's disclosure process, designed to protect real estate professionals and their listing clients from lawsuits, in six additional states.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield, an industry leader in software and legal solutions that protect brokers, agents and home sellers from lawsuits, today announced an expansion into six new states; Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The expansion will enable property sellers in each state to complete the associated state's Disclosure Notice online using Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™. Effective immediately, brokers and agents in these states can provide their listing clients the tools at no cost.

Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ include easy-to-use interactive disclosure forms, an instructional video, legal FAQs/definitions and custom-formatted PDFs. These tools guide home sellers through the disclosure process, preventing critical mistakes that can cause lawsuits. Real estate professionals can use their online dashboard to invite sellers to disclose, manage active disclosures and track completion status of each disclosure.

"Issues with the disclosure are the number one cause of home sale lawsuits," said Jeff Daily, CEO of Sellers Shield. "We're excited to offer our Smart Seller Tools™ at no cost to help prevent lawsuits and limit agent liability."

In addition to Smart Seller Tools™, Sellers Shield offers Home Sale Legal Protection™ that protects sellers with up to $20,000 paid legal representation on claims made after the sale. As an added benefit to brokers, Sellers Shield is endorsed by leading E&O insurance providers who offer deductible waivers on claims where Sellers Shield is used (varies by state).

Sellers Shield has been active in Texas since 2016 and launched in California earlier this year. Many of the largest brokerages in the country utilize the Smart Seller Tools™ for every listing. Premium license programs, that include agent branding and special broker management portals, are also available to brokers and agents.

About Sellers Shield

Austin-based Sellers Shield provides software and legal solutions that protect real estate brokers, agents and home sellers from lawsuits. Sellers Shield's state-of-the-art protection is designed by legal experts to help prevent lawsuits and provide security to sellers if one occurs. The company's turn-key online disclosure process gives sellers the guidance they need and limits agent liability. Visit sellersshield.com to learn more.

Contact:

Tori Becnel, Sellers Shield

tori.becnel@sellersshield.com

225-505-2940

SOURCE Sellers Shield

Related Links

http://www.sellersshield.com

