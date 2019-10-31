Sellers Shield Provides Disclosure and Lawsuit Prevention Tools for Nevada

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield, the leader in risk-management and software solutions for the real estate industry, provides Nevada brokers, agents, and sellers with tools for online disclosure and lawsuit prevention. Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ give home sellers an easy-to-use, interactive, and digital way to complete Nevada Seller's Real Property Disclosure Form.

The interactive process walks home sellers through the disclosure forms, preventing critical mistakes, and ensuring the forms are filled out completely and accurately. Nevada agents can provide their listing clients with access to the tools at no cost.

Disclosure issues are the most common cause of home sale lawsuits, and if the seller gets sued, most often the listing agent and their brokerage get pulled into the lawsuit as well.

Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ provide a simple, turn-key solution that guides home sellers through the disclosure process to prevent lawsuits against sellers, agents, and brokers. Their tools include:

Interactive Disclosure Forms

Legal Tips Video

FAQs/Definitions

Custom-Formatted PDFs

Even with accurate disclosure, buyer disputes can still happen. Sellers Shield offers Home Sale Legal Protection™ to home sellers, protecting them with up to $20,000 paid legal representation, by experienced real estate attorneys, for claims made after the sale.

Sellers Shield is endorsed by leading national E&O insurance providers who offer deductible waivers to agents and brokers on claims where Sellers Shield is used. Many of the largest brokers in Nevada are already using the online disclosure forms to help limit liability and manage risk.

Agents can use their online dashboard to invite sellers to disclose, track disclosure completion status, manage active disclosures, and view completed custom-formatted PDFs.

Sellers Shield, active in Texas since 2016, launched their interactive disclosure forms in eight additional states and Home Sale Legal Protection™ across the U.S. in late 2018. Premium license programs, including agent branding and broker management portals, are also available to brokers and agents.

About Sellers Shield

Austin-based Sellers Shield provides software and legal solutions that protect real estate brokers, agents and home sellers from lawsuits. Sellers Shield's state-of-the-art protection is designed by legal experts to help prevent lawsuits and provide security to sellers if one occurs. The company's turn-key online disclosure process gives sellers the guidance they need and limits agent liability. Visit sellersshield.com to learn more.

