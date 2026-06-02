Sellforte Activate Now Live Across Google and Meta, Turning Strategic MMM Insight into Daily Campaign Execution

Single workflow lets retail and ecommerce brands apply incrementality-based recommendations to the two platforms that drive most ecommerce media investment

ESPOO, Finland, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellforte, the Measurement and Optimization Operating System for retail and ecommerce, announced the cross-platform launch of Sellforte Activate, now live on both Google Ads and Meta Ads. The product gives marketing teams a single workflow to apply MMM-backed budget and bidding recommendations across the two ad platforms that account for the majority of ecommerce media investment, closing the gap between strategic measurement and daily campaign execution.

Sellforte Activate: one workflow across Google and Meta, powered by MMM. Multi-select: review and approve recommendations across Google and Meta in one action.

Sellforte Activate connects incrementality-based insight into live campaign action. Recommendations are grounded in miROAS, or Marginal Incremental Return on Ad Spend, the return on the next dollar invested in each channel, campaign, or ad set. Unlike average ROAS or platform-reported attribution, miROAS reflects how much additional revenue an additional dollar of spend will actually generate, which makes it the only reliable signal for spend optimization decisions. Marketers retain full control over which recommendations to apply, and approved changes flow directly to Google and Meta campaigns without exporting data or leaving the platform.

From Annual Strategic Report to Daily Operational Workflow

Marketing Mix Modeling has traditionally been treated as a long-term strategic analysis, delivered as an annual or half-year report that informs high-level budget allocation but rarely reaches the day-to-day work of running campaigns. Daily optimization happens inside ad platforms, using platform-reported metrics that consistently overstate paid media contribution.

Sellforte Activate changes that. By connecting MMM directly to live campaigns on Google and Meta, Activate turns MMM from a strategic annual report into a daily operational workflow at the campaign and ad-set level. Customers can move from incrementality-based measurement to applied campaign changes in a single click, optimizing spend based on true incremental return rather than platform-reported metrics.

Activate launched on Google Ads in March 2026 and now extends to Meta Ads, with the same review, approval, and audit workflow across both platforms.

Quote

"Most ecommerce brands run the majority of their media investment through Google and Meta but optimize each platform in isolation using its own reported metrics," said Juha Nuutinen, CEO and Co-founder, Sellforte. "Cross-platform Activate gives our customers one workflow to apply incrementality-based recommendations across both platforms. It turns MMM from a strategic report into a daily decision-making tool."

Availability

Existing customers can enable it by contacting their customer success manager. Prospective customers can learn more and request a demo at sellforte.com/performance

About Sellforte

Sellforte is the Measurement and Optimization Operating System for retail and ecommerce. The platform unifies Marketing Mix Modeling, Incrementality Testing, and Attribution into a single, always-on system, delivering true incremental ROAS at the campaign and ad-set level.

Enterprise brands including Bonprix, Lidl, C&A, Douglas, Intersport, Tchibo, Represent, and e-Bilet trust Sellforte to optimize media investment and drive measurable incremental growth.

For more information, visit sellforte.com

Media Contact

Daria Alén

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SOURCE Sellforte