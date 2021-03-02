Selling A Unique or Specialty Property?

A few unique properties sold by Target Auction Company:

Twelve Oaks – historic antebellum B&B, events venue, and the inspiration for Ashley's home in the classic film "Gone With the Wind" in Georgia

Villa Collina – exquisite 40,000± sf waterfront home on 8± acres in Tennessee

Center Stage – premier events venue in Alabama

Friendly Hills – historic home on 17± acres in North Carolina

Larkway Gardens – 225-unit apartment complex in Alabama

Bishops Hall – luxury estate and B&B in Illinois

Wagon Box Inn – historic restaurant, bar, and hotel in Wyoming

Heritage Golf Course – 18-hole course and club house in Alabama

Winnsboro Estate – corporate retreat on 37± acres in Texas

Jacobs went on to say, "Our clients are usually individuals who are not financially distressed but are looking to get a fair price for their property, close that chapter, and move on. Our marketing takes a more streamlined and focused approach in finding those specialized buyers in a concentrated time frame."

A typical Target auction consist of a 60-day marketing campaign with a 30-day cash closing. Potential buyers do their homework in advance, as our properties are sold AS-IS with no contingencies. Selling in a specified time frame allows our clients to plan their following step and move forward to the next chapter in life. Our program allows sellers to take control and be proactive instead of being at the buyer's mercy.

Target continues to welcome productive partnerships with listing agents allowing our combined efforts to better locate the right buyer. We have worked with many agents across the country, on both the buying and selling side, to get these properties sold.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning special and unique properties, luxury homes and other high-value real estate throughout the country. For more information, call Target Auction Company at 800-476-3939 or visit www.targetauction.com .

SOURCE Target Auction Co.

Related Links

http://www.targetauction.com

