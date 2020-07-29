Selling Orlando Homes Just Became Much Easier With Particular Properties

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home selling is a part of life that many people may think is exciting until they have to actually go through it themselves. Starting with getting an agent, homeowners are often forced to pick from an agent who works for a large company that just wants to make a quick dollar off commissions and fees. To add salt to the wound, there are also a number of things that owners need to do from renovations and repairs that all add up over time. In hopes of changing the industry to make it more focused on people and not profits, an Orlando company wants to help local residents get more value from their homes.

At Particular Properties, their motto of "we buy houses in Orlando" means much more than what is seen on the surface. When someone works with Particular Properties, they are in for a great experience where they are treated like a person and not an opportunity for some money. The team there knows the area and community they work in so that they can create meaningful relationships and give homeowners the best deals possible for their houses.

Being a family-owned business, Particular Properties know that people want what is best for their families. Through a mix of experience and knowledge of the industry, this family team is able to generate offers that were never possible with traditional real estate. Anything from an inherited home to one that just needs a new coat of paint is fair game for Particular Properties, as they are Orlando home buyers that are dedicated to making sure everyone is able to get the money they need faster than a traditional listing process allows for. They make it so simple that homeowners can get cash for their house in just three simple steps:

Call the company to get a conversation started about the property. If customers want, they can also fill out an online application to make the process even easier. Have the team come out and look at the property so they can create an offer. There is also the option to send in pictures to create a value offer. Set up the closing date as an owner and get paid in cash all within just a week or two.

About Particular Properties: For a family-run company, these guys sure know how to compete with the big dogs. When a seller asks "who can sell my house fast?", Particular Properties answers the call. From things like mortgage issues to inherited properties, they offer great cash value for any number of customer needs and financial situations.

