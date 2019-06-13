Selling Power Features ASLAN Training and Development on its 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies for the Seventh Straight Year.

"It's no secret that buyers control much of the buying process," says Gschwandtner. "Any company that wants to stay competitive needs to offer their sales teams proper training on how to succeed and thrive in an increasingly complex, challenging selling environment. This is easier said than done. The companies on our Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best of the best, and sales leaders should leverage this list to find the best partner for their unique training needs."

"We are both thrilled and humbled by our inclusion on this prestigious list for the seventh year in a row. We recognize that many people turn to Selling Power before selecting a sales training partner and we are thankful for our continued inclusion," says Scott Cassidy, Vice President of Marketing at ASLAN Training and Development.

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services they have developed, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represents the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. This is also the first year the list has included five honorable mentions. See the list at sellingpower.com .

About ASLAN Training and Development

Founded in 1996, ASLAN Training and Development is an Atlanta-based top sales training company with seven consecutive years in the Selling Power Top 20. With over 50,000 sales representatives trained in over 40 countries worldwide, ASLAN's unique approach provides sales coaching and training through assessment, preparation, and transformation that leads to increased sales revenue and optimal sales team performance. Some of ASLAN's notable clients include Aflac, American Airlines, HP, and Cisco.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (http://ow.ly/R05730oD22t), as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.

