Selling Power Names Qstream Top Sales Enablement Vendor for 2021

Qstream is a global leader in microlearning technology. Its solutions are widely used by the best-known brands in the world for engaging sales representatives through a compelling learning experience for reinforcing knowledge through science-based, spaced learning algorithms. Qstreams analytics engine gives senior sales executives and frontline sales managers awareness of their sales forces capabilities by giving them insights into proficiency levels that are used for personalized coaching and performance support.

"This year has been challenging for sales leaders to adapt their sales strategies to train global sales teams with the proper selling skills, behaviors, and content to continue to hit their performance goals all while working remotely," said Gary Greenberger, VP Global Sales at Qstream. "We've experienced exponential demands from both new and existing customers. They depend on Qstream to engage sales teams in learning, confirm that sales reps reach the proficiency level necessary to sell digitally, and deliver detailed analytics to sales managers that visualize a real-time view of team skill levels."

"We can't thank Selling Power enough for including Qstream on the Top Sales Enablement Vendor List for 2021," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "In 2021, winning sales organizations will continue to rely on Qstream to deliver training that engages sales teams in learning exercises and deliver the analytics that proves their skill level."

The Selling Power Top 10 Sales Enablement Vendors in 2021 can be found here .

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

