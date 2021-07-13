Selling Signals Receives Funding from Marc Waring Ventures to Launch Online Publication for Salespeople

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Signals today announced a seed funding investment round of $300,000 from Marc Waring Ventures. Selling Signals is an online publication for salespeople offering actionable advice on lead generation, lead nurturing, deal-closing, sales software, and more.

Selling Signals

"We identified a gap in the online marketplace where most sales education topics are being addressed by generalist writers, generalist publications, or brands selling products and services. With this investment, Selling Signals can fill this gap by providing an editorially-independent sales publication that offers in-depth articles written by verified sellers," says Evan Tarver, co-founder and CEO at Selling Signals.

This new round of funding will be used to create and improve key topic areas related to sales software and the sales process, with detailed information provided by industry experts. Specifically, the areas of focus will be:

Finalizing Selling Signal's first complete topic area on lead generation , helping salespeople find and qualify high-value leads with over 50 actionable articles.

Creation and publication of a new CRM software topic area, allowing sales professionals to identify, purchase, implement, and use the best CRMs.

Continuously updating and improving Selling Signals' live articles so they always provide the most effective and efficient information for salespeople.

About Selling Signals

Selling Signals was created with the mission to provide the most comprehensive and actionable advice for sales professionals on the Internet. Identifying a gap in sales-centric online publications, we help our readers solve real problems through in-depth ultimate guides, how-to articles, and independent software reviews written by our editorial team of sales experts. Visit SellingSignals.com for more information.

