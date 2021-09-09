Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae Young Announces the Launch of New Refreshing Beverage With TRU Supplements

When developing this product, Heather Rae considered the importance of balancing a busy lifestyle while keeping up to par with your body's hydration needs. As such, she created TRU Hydrate Cucumber Melon to embody the essence of a relaxing spa with the taste of natural botanical flavors, ensuring you feel reinvigorated and ready to tackle the long days without additional harsh sugars.

Made from all-natural cucumber and watermelon flavors, TRU Hydrate serves as the perfect on-the-go flavor enhancer with zero sugar and zero calories per serving. Heather's Hydrate powder comes in a small, portable 50-servings-container with an easy-to-use scoop to conveniently add the supplement to any water bottle and shake to mix or even spoon stir in a glass of water.

"Striving for a healthy lifestyle can be stressful when dealing with a hectic schedule," says Heather Rae. "That's why I have teamed up with TRU Supplements to create a revitalizing and refreshing beverage that deliciously boosts your hydration and wellness."

TRU Hydrate's rejuvenating properties increase exercise and activity performance, while also preventing muscle cramping. This product also increases energy levels while helping appetite control and digestion.

TRU Hydrate Cucumber Melon will be available for purchase online at gettrusupps.com for $27.99. To learn more about the product, please visit: Heather.GetTruSupps.com

ABOUT TRU SUPPLEMENTS:

TRU Supplements Inc. is the simple, complete, and honest solution to the need for high quality natural supplements that are safe, cutting edge, and effective. TRU Supplements is formulated by our team of nutritional experts. It is designed using premium, research proven ingredients, and manufactured according to certified cGMP guidelines in our state-of-the-art facility. Each product is tested according to strict procedures for quality control, to ensure that YOU get the best possible natural supplements to use and enjoy as a part of your healthy lifestyle.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.

