SellMyTimeshareNow.com Enters 20th Year, Continues Record Performance as World's Largest and Most Active Timeshare Marketplace

With more than nine consecutive quarters of $50M+ in offers, SMTN sets the standard as the world's largest and most active online marketplace for timeshare resale and rental

ORLANDO, Fla. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com ("SMTN" or the "Company"), the world's largest and most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports another quarter of increased offers and activity for its resale and rental platform, continuing the record-breaking momentum of the past two years. In Q1 2023, the Company drove more than 1.2 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in nearly 14,000 offers—totaling more than $71 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.

The Company has reported consistent levels of above-average buyer activity since Q1 2021 and has maintained its position as the leading resale and rental platform in the industry, delivering at least 11,000 offers and more than $50 million in offer value each quarter for nine consecutive quarters—continuing the longest such streak in the company's 20-year history. This trend has continued in spite of external economic pressures, driven by high levels of new buyer inquiries and a robust rental market. SMTN has driven more than $5.3 billion in offers since it was founded in 2003.

"As SMTN enters its 20th year, and as the timeshare industry evolves to serve the needs of consumers, we're proud to provide our clients with a platform that delivers results," said Bryan Rand, President of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "We're focused on delivering an industry-leading experience across our platforms and products and remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help serve the future of vacation ownership."

Year-over-year, the number of buyer offers maintained momentum, keeping pace with the previous year's record number and increasing more than 10 percent compared to pre-pandemic Q1 2019. Rental offers were also up by more than 10 percent year-over-year, signaling a continuation in the strength of the timeshare rental market.

"Outperforming pre-pandemic activity has become our new standard," said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "Our teams are driving real results, and we're committed to keeping that momentum going through continued investment across our brands. No other company understands the secondary market like we do, and we look forward to evolving with the industry to better serve our clients and partners."

SMTN remains committed to enhancing its technology, marketing, products, and services and continues to add new staff across all departments to help maintain this forward progress and further support the brand's growth.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, the Company remains confident that leisure travel spending will continue its increased momentum. For individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, SellMyTimeshareNow.com provides the industry's most comprehensive transaction support and the secondary market's only true one-click resort week rental engine. SMTN also works directly with an affiliated brokerage and closing company to provide a consistent, high-quality experience.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world's most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 4.3 million visits and producing over $239 million in purchase and rental offers for advertisers annually.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2023 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Technology, Best Industry Leader, and Best Marketing Professional.

