SellMyTimeshareNow.com Q1 Buyer Activity Beats Pre-Pandemic Levels

Buyers made over 10,000 offers totaling more than $60 million to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com in Q1 Tweet this

"As we continue ramping up the recovery process in the travel industry, consumers are looking forward to traveling this summer and beyond," said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "People are coming back to travel, and with an increase in buyer interest and activity, now is a great time for anyone considering selling their timeshare to put their vacation ownership interest on the market and advertise on a reputable marketplace like SellMyTimeshareNow.com."

In addition to increased demand and consumer confidence, SMTN's enhanced, targeted marketing efforts also played a large role in the increase in buyer activity. Throughout the decline in travel spending across the industry in 2020, the Company leveraged its expertise in advanced digital marketing strategies to connect with buyers and invested in adding new staff across all departments to further support the brand's growth. These strategic moves have proven effective and position SMTN even more prominently as a leader in timeshare resale and rental.

The Company continues to innovate and add significant value for its subscribers. SMTN Loyalty, which launched last year, is a new members-only travel portal that provides subscribers ongoing access to below-OTA rates on travel including timeshare resort weeks, hotels, cruises, airfare, car rentals, and more, even after the subscriber's timeshare sells. SMTN Loyalty is a free benefit to all owner subscribers.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2021, the Company is encouraged by a strong first quarter and remains optimistic that the travel sector will steadily return to normal, and that traveler activity, including among individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, will continue to rise.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world's most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 2.8 million visits and over $219 million in purchase and rental offers to advertisers annually.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs, and timeshare management companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Glover, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407-205-0120

SOURCE SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Related Links

http://sellmytimesharenow.com

