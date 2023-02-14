SellMyTimeshareNow.com Reaches $5.25 Billion in Lifetime Recorded Offers, Continues Record Interest Levels in 2022

Buyers Made Over 53,000 Offers Totaling More Than $260 Million To Buy or Rent Timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com ("SMTN" or the "Company"), the world's most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, celebrates the continued strength of its timeshare resale and rental platform, which exceeded pre-pandemic activity levels for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the Company drove more than 4.3 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in over 53,000 offers—totaling more than $260 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com. The Company has delivered more than $5.25 billion in offers to buy or rent timeshares advertised on its platform since it was founded in 2003.

2022 saw consistent levels of above-average buyer activity, and the Company has now delivered at least 11,000 offers and more than $50 million in offer value for a record eight consecutive quarters. This trend has continued in spite of external economic pressures, driven by high levels of new buyer inquiries and a recovering rental market. The number of buyer offers maintained momentum, exceeding the previous year's record number and increasing more than 13 percent compared to pre-COVID 2019. Rental offers were also up by more than 60 percent year-over-year, signaling a return in strength for the timeshare rental market.

"With two years of record activity on our platform, we're proud to serve as the timeshare industry's leading partner in the secondary market," said Bryan Rand, President of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "We're proud to deliver the highest level of exposure to potential buyers and renters. Our focus on investing in our platforms and products has driven strong results for our clients, and our teams are dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both our clients and the industry."

SMTN has maintained its record performance and is poised for continued success as a result of ongoing investment in its technology, products, services, and marketing efforts, as well as an increase in staff.

"Two years of sustained buyer interest is a significant milestone not just for our company, but for the industry," said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "We've set a new standard for buyer activity on our marketplace and look forward to continuing that trend moving forward. In 2023, we're maintaining our focus on growth and collaboration within the industry to help better serve our clients. We are proud of the service we provide and encourage any timeshare owners interested in selling to consider using a reputable marketplace like SellMyTimeshareNow.com to advertise their vacation ownership interest."

Looking ahead to 2023, the Company remains confident that the leisure travel sector will continue to drive demand, despite inflation, with travel spending largely expected to increase compared to 2022. Following two straight years of increased activity, it is clear that there is elevated interest among individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, and the Company is confident that trend will continue.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world's most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 4.3 million visits and producing over $239 million in purchase and rental offers for advertisers annually.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional; and the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team.

