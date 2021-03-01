Selly Automotive CRM Announces Real-Time Integration With Frazer DMS

SAN FRANCISCO and CANTON, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selly Automotive CRM, an industry leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and communication software for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce its real-time integration with Frazer Computing Inc (referred to as "Frazer"). Frazer provides dealer management software to over 22,000 independent used car dealers.

The integration allows Selly dealers to send customer, sales and inventory data between the Frazer DMS and Selly CRM systems, all in real time. Selly Automotive CRM Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zach Klempf said, "I'm so excited to finally get this integration out from beta to retail ready! We have working closely with the Frazer team to build this integration and have beta-tested it thoroughly before putting it into the hands of Frazer dealers. This is the first CRM integration that Frazer will support and we're very excited to partner with them. Mike has built an impressive and enduring independent car dealer software business with a world-class investment in customer support."

Michael Frazer, the Founder and President of Frazer Computing, said, "We love the Selly product. It's a great fit for Frazer dealers. It includes the great pricing and powerful features that Frazer dealers have come to expect in other Frazer partnerships."

For dealers interested in learning more about the Selly and Frazer integration, please visit https://offers.sellyautomotive.com/frazer for more information. View a video overview of the integration through this link https://youtu.be/aKXp_I6I9ns.

About Frazer Computing, Inc.

Frazer provides full-featured dealer management software to over 22,000 independent used car dealers. The Frazer DMS includes unlimited contract printing and form customization, a full accounting suite, numerous sales, inventory, and customer reports, unlimited technical support, and over 200 integrations with companies that help used car dealers grow their businesses. www.frazer.com

About Selly Automotive CRM (A1 Software Group Inc)

Selly Automotive is a San Francisco based used car dealer software company with dealership clients in the US and Canada. Selly Automotive offers a dealership sales platform that includes customer relationship management (CRM), internet lead management (ILM), iPhone/Android mobile app with a driver's license and VIN scanner, and communication management (Voice & SMS/MMS texting). For more information about their offerings visit https://www.sellyautomotive.com or call (650) 409-2526

