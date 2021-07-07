Selma Blair to headline event for young adults with chronic medical disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and advocate Selma Blair (Legally Blonde, Mom and Dad, Cruel Intentions) will be headlining the second International Virtual Summit hosted by Health Advocacy Summit (HAS) for young adults with chronic and rare conditions.

Upcoming, Blair will be seen as the subject of the documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, which premiered at the 2021 SXSW Festival, where the feature won the Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling. The documentary, which reveals Blair's intimate and raw journey with Multiple Sclerosis, was acquired by Discovery+ and is slated for release in Fall 2021.

Throughout her diverse career, Selma Blair has been one of the most versatile and exciting actresses on screen. Blair's longstanding career began with her comedic roles in pop culture classics in the early 2000s. Blair has worked with an array of acclaimed directors including Guillermo del Toro and Todd Solodnz, to name a few. Additionally, Blair was named one of Time Magazine's Person of The Year in 2017 as one of their Silence Breakers.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has publicly spoken about embracing her diagnosis and building a positive connection with her body. She captivated worldwide attention when she embraced using a cane while walking the red carpet at an Oscars party.

"Selma's presence at our second International Virtual Summit means so much to our community because many of us have felt invisible for so long," says Sneha Dave, executive director of the Health Advocacy Summit, who has been chronically ill since childhood. "The way Selma has described her diagnosis journey is so empowering for young adults who are growing up with these lifelong conditions."

Roughly 20% of young adults in the U.S. live with a chronic medical disability. The HAS recognizes the lack of support and resources and is dedicated to uplifting adolescents and young adults with chronic and rare conditions around the world. The HAS is facilitating their International Virtual Summit, a two-day event focused on empowerment, resources and connection.

The event will include other notable speakers and sessions focusing on global health policy, media representation of chronic illness, navigating the education system and more. It will take place on August 7-8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Registration is no-cost for young adults with chronic and rare conditions.

To register visit: www.healthadvocacysummit-virtual.org

About the Health Advocacy Summit

The Health Advocacy Summit (HAS) connects and empowers young adults with chronic and rare conditions through meetings, events, and programs. As an ongoing commitment to provide continuous support, the HAS facilitates six virtual meetings per month in addition to advocacy campaigns in higher education and more. For more information, visit www.healthadvocacysummit.org . The Crohn's and Colitis Young Adults Network is a program through the HAS dedicated to empowering and connecting young adults with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. For more information, visit www.ccyanetwork.org . The HAS and its programs are led entirely by young adults with chronic and rare conditions.

