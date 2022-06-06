Selux Diagnostics Announces Selection of Two Abstracts for Poster Sessions at ASM Microbe 2022 Conference

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized diagnostics to combat superbug infections and fight antibiotic resistance, today announced the selection of two Selux abstracts for poster sessions at the upcoming ASM Microbe conference, the flagship scientific meeting hosted by the American Society for Microbiology, which resumed this year and is scheduled to take place on June 9-13 in Washington, DC.

"We're so pleased that ASM Microbe is back, and we're proud to have two Selux posters on display as the microbiology community resumes its in-person work driving discovery, innovation, and collaboration," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux Diagnostics. "Selux is dedicated to transforming infectious diseases patient care by developing a Next-Generation Phenotyping rapid AST platform that we believe will transform infectious diseases patient care."

The following are the two Selux poster sessions selected for ASM Microbe 2022:

Selux Poster Presentation: "Automated Direct-from-Positive Blood Bottle MALDI Sample Prep" (within the session titled "Rapid Fire: Host Microbe Biology")

Presentation Location: Lounge and Learn 3

Presentation Time: Saturday, June 11; 8:35 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. EDT

Abstract: This poster session describes Selux's Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) platform, which uses an automated benchtop separator to prepare concentrated inoculums from positive blood culture bottles. The separator provides tuned inoculums that enable AST to be performed directly from positive blood culture bottles with Selux NGP and also enable identification (ID) to be performed by MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. This automated "MALDI" prep overcomes the key sample preparation hurdle to using MALDI for direct-from-positive blood bottle ID.

Selux Poster Presentation: "Revolutionizing Blood Culture: Novel Platform Delivers Rapid Time-to-Positivity" (within the session titled "CPHM03 Diagnostic Bacteriology")

Presentation Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

Presentation Time: Friday, June 10. Poster Viewing Hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT. However, posters will be presented twice during Poster Presentation 1 (10:30 am - 11:30 am) and Poster Presentation 2 (4 pm - 5 pm) at their assigned poster board.

Abstract: This poster session shows the results from introducing a novel blood culture method that provides rapid detection and enables, for the first time, samples to be incubated from the moment of collection, critical for today's integrated healthcare networks. The method's Grow-on-the-Go module enables immediate sample incubation after collection, recovering the time currently lost during sample transit. Microbial detection is provided by isothermal calorimetry, which offers limits-of-detection ~10,000-fold lower than legacy platforms. Selux has compared time to positivity (TTP) and time to comprehensive ID-AST (TT-ID/AST) with its integrated system with the current blood culture systems.

About The American Society for Microbiology

The American Society for Microbiology is the largest single life science society, composed of more than 32,000 scientists and health professionals. ASM's mission is to promote and advance the microbial sciences. ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications and educational opportunities. It enhances laboratory capacity around the globe through training and resources. It provides a network for scientists in academia, industry and clinical settings. Additionally, ASM promotes a deeper understanding of the microbial sciences to diverse audiences.

The Selux NGP Platform

Selux's Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) platform provides rapid, high-throughput, fully automated AST results, enabling same-shift susceptibility testing of up to 50 antibiotics in parallel. The platform is driven by Selux's proprietary technologies, which differentiate antibiotic-induced bacterial growth modes through the interplay of novel biochemical assays and cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Selux NGP provides virtually instantaneous AST results, fast-tracking targeted patient therapies so patients can receive the treatments they need on day one.

Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

CONTACT:

Jay Staunton

781-790-6023

[email protected]

SOURCE Selux Diagnostics, Inc.