Selux Diagnostics Beats Key Contract Milestone, Receives $11.4M in Additional Funding

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc. , which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat superbug infections and combat antibiotic resistance, today announced that it met its first milestone three months ahead of schedule for the milestone-based contract worth up to $45 million from the Biomedical and Advanced Research Authority (BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' ( HHS ) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response ( ASPR ).

The $11.4 million second tranche of funding will advance the development of Selux Diagnostics' Next Generation 'Phenotyping' (NGP) Test, a rapid and precise antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST), through clinical trials.

"We are grateful to our government partners in BARDA for their continued funding and support to drive this urgently needed AST diagnostic innovation," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux. "We have a joint commitment to fight the global crisis of antibiotic resistance by helping healthcare providers identify the most targeted therapy days sooner, resulting in better patient care and furthering stewardship efforts to preserve the efficacy of antibiotics as our best defense against infectious diseases."

With the combination of private investor support, in addition to the BARDA contract, Selux is transforming Infectious Diseases patient care with a platform that will enable clinicians to provide personalized antimicrobial therapies within 12-24 hours. This breakthrough promises to save patient lives and combat the current antimicrobial resistance epidemic, which is fueling predictions that superbug deaths will surpass cancer deaths by 2050.

About the Selux Next-Generation Phenotyping Platform

The proprietary Selux technology uniquely provides targeted therapy results days faster than the current standard of care providing actionable information to inform patient treatment for all Infectious Diseases patients. Selux's NGP platform provides unprecedented speed to results and breadth of menu while meeting the accuracy, throughput, and cost effectiveness requirements of clinical microbiology laboratories and integrated healthcare systems.

Caution - The Selux platform is an Investigational Device, Limited by Federal Law to Investigational Use

Acknowledgment

This platform has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR); and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201800013C.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering <24-hour personalized antimicrobial therapy results for all Infectious Diseases patients. This advance will save lives, shorten hospital stays, and combat the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by decreasing the overuse of broad-spectrum agents. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com .

