Selux Diagnostics Selected to Lead IDWeek 2019 Panel Presentation, Poster Session

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc. , which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat superbug infections and combat antibiotic resistance, today announced its selection to present a poster and participate in a panel discussion at IDWeek 2019 – the upcoming Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) conference.

IDWeek 2019 is the combined scientific annual meeting of IDSA, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS). IDWeek 2019 takes place October 2-6, 2019 in Washington D.C.

Selux Diagnostics has been invited to present during the "Rapid Diagnostics and Resistance: Making Sense of Now and the Future Part 1 – Rapid Phenotypic AST [Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing] Methods" panel session. The Selux panel is scheduled for October 4th, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

"The Selux platform holds the potential to transform patient care by fast-tracking targeted patient therapies within 24 hours and to combat the global antibiotic resistance epidemic," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux. "We're especially pleased to share the unique benefits of our groundbreaking AST diagnostics platform in Washington D.C., the base of our BARDA and NIH government partners who have provided significant funding and support to develop this critical technology."

The Selux team's Lead Microbiologist, Kelly Flentie, will also present a poster at IDWeek 2019. Ms. Flentie will present her poster – "Accurate carbapenem susceptibility testing within 5-6 hours" – on Sunday, October 5th in Exhibit Hall BC of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The poster details how Selux's novel, proprietary test detects induced resistance to carbapenem antibiotics, the last line of defense for gram-negative organisms. The test is performed in parallel with Selux's next-generation phenotyping (NGP) AST method, enabling rapid, accurate MIC determinations for all antibiotics. By facilitating this breakthrough, Selux's NGP platform will ensure prompt delivery of personalized antibiotic therapies for all patients, including those infected with multidrug resistant organisms (MDROs) – or "superbugs" – and enable streamlined antibiotic stewardship coordination.

About the Selux Next-Generation Phenotyping Platform

The proprietary Selux technology uniquely provides results 2-5 times faster and for 3-4 times the number of antibiotics than current systems. Selux NGP provides unprecedented speed to results and breadth of menu while meeting the high-throughput, and cost-effective testing demanded by clinical microbiology laboratories and integrated healthcare systems.

Caution -The Selux platform is an Investigational Device, Limited by Federal Law to Investigational Use

Acknowledgment

This platform has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201800013C.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering a breakthrough in rapid, comprehensive, accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) so that hospitals and health systems can better treat patients with infectious diseases, including those infected with multidrug resistant organisms. By speeding the reporting of AST results, Selux enables providers to simultaneously improve patient outcomes, reduce patient lengths-of-stay and pharmacy costs, and address the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by contributing to greater Antibiotic Stewardship worldwide. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com .

