Selvita appoints Dean Bornilla as Vice President of Sales, Head of North America

KRAKOW, Poland, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita, one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, announced today the appointment of Dean Bornilla, to the role of Vice President of Sales, Head of North America.

Mr. Bornilla will be responsible for a wide scope of corporate and business development activities across North America, including developing and maintaining relationships with key strategic clients, alliance management, and strategic positioning of the Company.

"I am excited to join Selvita to collaborate with very talented and dedicated scientific teams in the field of drug discovery and development. I look forward to expanding Selvita's exposure and footprint throughout North America to strengthen Selvita's position as a strategic partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies," comments Dean Bornilla, Vice President of Sales, Head of North America at Selvita.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dean as part of our Selvita team. He brings in a wealth of business development experience, market understanding and strategic vision that I am certain will be of a great value to our company. I am excited to have Dean joining the team to expand Selvita's presence on the North American market," comments Milosz Gruca, PhD, Executive Vice President at Selvita.

Dean Bornilla brings in over 20 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has been involved in the commercial launch of seven FDA approved products in the hospital and clinical setting. In 2013, he joined Curia (formerly AMRI) as Director of Business Development for Curia's Drug Discovery platform. During his 8-year tenure at Curia, Mr. Bornilla has held positions of increasing responsibility with Curia's API Manufacturing and Drug Product platforms, and most recently with the Drug Discovery and Development group as Vice President of Business Development, Western US/Canada & Asia Pacific. Prior to Curia, Mr. Bornilla held various positions of increasing responsibility in commercial operations at Organon (acquired by Schering-Plough and now Merck) and Forest Laboratories (now Allergan).

Dean Bornilla earned his B.Sc. in Health Sciences from the University of Nevada – Reno.

About Selvita:

Selvita is a preclinical Contract Research Organization providing multidisciplinary support in resolving the unique challenges of research within area of drug discovery, regulatory studies, as well as research and development.

Selvita is also a major shareholder in Ardigen – a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine.

In January 2021, Selvita acquired 100% of shares in Fidelta d.o.o., substantially expanding its scope of drug discovery services in infectious diseases, inflammation, and fibrosis and building a competitive advantage in areas such as DMPK, in vivo pharmacology, and toxicology.

Selvita was established in 2007 and currently employs almost 800 professionals, of which over 40% hold a Ph.D. title. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with a second research site in Poznan, Poland, while Fidelta is located in Zagreb, Croatia. Selvita's international offices are located in Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco Bay Area, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK.

Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SLV). For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

SOURCE Selvita

