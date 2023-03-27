Selvita continues to scale its operations with the completion of new research centre

KRAKÓW, Poland, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita S.A. (WSE: SLV), one of the largest contract research organizations (CRO) in Europe, announced today completion of the construction of its new headquarters in Krakow, Poland. The newly built Selvita Research Centre is expected to strengthen Selvita's ability to provide top-notch research services in the field of drug discovery. This facility constitutes a key element of Selvita's Development Strategy for 2022-2025, putting a great emphasis on Company's further organic growth. The completion of the construction marks a significant milestone in Selvita's development journey.

Selvita plans to move part of its drug discovery activities to the new site, which is located in close proximity to the current company's facilities. Following the move, Selvita will be able to expand its operations also in drug development and analytical testing in the research space made available at its hitherto location.

Almost 4,000 m2 of the new laboratory space has been designed to meet the highest industry standards and latest regulations, providing a safe and efficient environment, fostering scientific innovation. At the core of the new Selvita facility is a wide range of drug discovery laboratories, including medicinal chemistry, biochemistry, in vitro biology, ADME/DMPK, and in vivo pharmacology. Equipped with cutting-edge technology platforms and state-of-the-art equipment, the company is able to offer an even more comprehensive range of services, covering all stages of drug discovery, from target validation to clinical candidate selection. Within the broad scope of services executed in the new building, Selvita will continue developing its in vivo platform dedicated to oncology and immunooncology, which is a great addition to its long-term expertise in these therapeutic areas. With a capacity to accommodate around 250 scientists, the investment represents a deep confidence in the company's future development.

"We're incredibly excited to provide our scientists with this brand-new laboratory space," said Dr. Miroslawa Zydron, Chief Operating Officer at Selvita. "At Selvita, we understand that access to the state-of-the-art infrastructure and scientific technology platforms is crucial for the continued organic growth of a reliable and vibrant research organization aiming at scientific excellence. To guarantee this, we invested in construction of our own facility, ensuring that the labs we move into will be fully adapted to our needs and will contribute to the success of our partners' projects.

What is also important, we built this facility in Krakow, where our scientific journey began and where our largest employee base is located. This investment emphasizes our dedication to push the boundaries of scientific research and our commitment to provide customers with top-tier service and quality. We will also continue our efforts to develop further new scientific platforms in the area of drug discovery and strengthen our portfolio of services," added Dr. Zydron.

The funding for the construction and equipment of the Selvita Research Centre has been co-financed from EU funds by the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, under the Smart Growth Operational Program, aligning with the Strategy for Responsible Development.

Selvita currently operates in several locations, with over 6,000 m2 of research facilities located in Krakow (JCI) and Poznan, Poland, as well as an additional over 8,000 m2 in Zagreb, Croatia.

About Selvita [SLV]

Selvita is one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, driven by a clear mission: to offer a comprehensive scope of services bridging the gap between early drug discovery and the clinical stage of drug development.

Selvita provides comprehensive solutions supporting Clients and their drug discovery projects, across a broad range of therapeutic areas, specializing in infectious diseases, inflammation, fibrosis, and oncology. The Company offers a range of stand-alone or fully integrated drug discovery and development solutions spanning the entire value chain from early drug discovery to preclinical development. On top of that Selvita also offers analytical support of drug development and contract testing studies.

Selvita, established in 2007, operates globally with almost 900 highly qualified employees, of which over 40% hold a PhD degree. The Company's research sites are in Krakow (HQ), Poznan, Poland, and Zagreb, Croatia. The international offices are located in Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco Bay Area, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK.

Ardigen, a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine, is part of Selvita Group portfolio of companies. The company employs over 160 professionals.

Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SLV).

For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

