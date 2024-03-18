Selvita launches biologic drug discovery and development services

KRAKOW, Poland, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita S.A. [WSE: SLV] announced today a strategic initiative to significantly expand its services portfolio and enter the field of biologic drug discovery and development, by adding comprehensive therapeutic antibody discovery and development capabilities to its portfolio.

The company will employ a highly proficient team of experts specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and rent fully equipped state-of-the-art laboratories.

As Selvita ventures into the dynamic field of biologic drug discovery and development, it will offer a suite of fully comprehensive antibody-related services, encompassing a wide spectrum of activities essential for therapeutic antibody discovery

Selvita will open a new research site in Wroclaw, Poland, where it will rent over 400 sq m of state-of-the-art laboratories along with all necessary infrastructure. The company has also already secured the equipment required to conduct antibody discovery-related research studies. Selvita plans to initially contract 16 highly experienced scientists, formerly at Pure Biologics, specializing in antibody engineering. The intention of the company is to double the headcount within the next 3 years.

Milosz Gruca, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive VP at Selvita said:

- We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services portfolio with a comprehensive range of capabilities dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs. Leveraging the state-of-the-art research infrastructure and exceptional team of scientists at our Wroclaw site, we are poised to deliver highly sought-after capabilities to our clients. These capabilities perfectly complement Selvita's existing protein chemistry offerings. This strategic decision underscores our dedication and ambition to broaden our services portfolio beyond small molecules. Antibody discovery and development form the cornerstone of our expansion into a comprehensive suite of services for biologics drug discovery and development.

- With biologics emerging as the fastest-growing sector within life sciences, we recognize the immense potential of this strategic move. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our new colleagues and seamlessly integrating the Wroclaw site into Selvita's operations.

More comprehensive offering and opening of new growth opportunities

Entering into the realm of biological drugs discovery and development not only marks a significant expansion for Selvita, but also paves the way for new markets and opportunities. By venturing into this new field, Selvita is poised to augment its existing portfolio of services in small molecules' discovery and development. The introduction of new services for biologics will also seamlessly complement Selvita's current offerings in the area of production of high-quality recombinant proteins and a comprehensive suite of structural biology services, including the production of recombinant antibodies in various formats, antibody chimerization, engineering of bispecific antibodies, isotype switching, and a range of mAbs-based assays.

This strategic expansion enables Selvita to establish a truly comprehensive and competitive offer of "All Under One Roof" Protein Services, addressing the needs and expectations of its current and potential customers, and positioning itself as a partner of choice for companies looking for a high-quality service in this area.

With an extensive range of capabilities covering both small molecules and biological drugs, Selvita is primed to meet diverse client needs and seize emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving biological drugs market.

About Selvita (SLV)

Selvita is one of the leading preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, driven by a clear mission: to offer a comprehensive scope of services bridging the gap between early drug discovery and the clinical stage of drug development.

Selvita provides comprehensive solutions supporting Clients and their drug discovery projects, across a broad range of therapeutic areas, specializing in infectious diseases, inflammation, fibrosis, and oncology. The Company offers a range of stand-alone or fully integrated drug discovery and development solutions spanning the entire value chain from early drug discovery to preclinical development both for small molecules and therapeutic antibodies. On top of that Selvita also offers analytical support for drug development and contract testing studies.

Selvita, established in 2007, operates globally with almost 900 highly qualified employees, of which over 40% hold a PhD degree. The Company's research sites are in Krakow (HQ), Poznan and Wroclaw Poland, and Zagreb, Croatia. The international offices are located in Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco Bay Area, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK.

Ardigen, a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine, is part of Selvita Group portfolio of companies. The company employs over 150 professionals.

Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SLV). For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

