Selvita reports strong financial results for H1 2020 and a record backlog

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita (WSE: SLV), one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, reported today its H1 2020 financial results and provided a corporate update.

For the H1 2020, Selvita reports consolidated revenues of EUR 15.2 million, up by 47% on a year-on-year basis. The EBITDA result reached EUR 3.6 million, compared to EUR 2.4 million a year earlier. The backlog for 2020, as of September 7, amounts to EUR 27.6 million and indicates an increase of 39%, as compared to the values reported a year ago.

The Company consistently develops its business activities and strengthens its position on the global preclinical CRO market, especially among the U.S. customer base, considered the world's largest biotechnology market.

Commercial revenues in the Services Segment increased in H1 2020 to EUR 12.5 million, showing a 51% increase, compared to EUR 8.6 million in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result of the Services Segment amounted to EUR 3.2 million, which indicates a 23.8% profitability.

Revenues in the Bioinformatics segment (Selvita's subsidiary – Ardigen S.A.) amounted to EUR 2.0 million in 1H 2020, indicating a 43% increase compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA result increased by 217% and amounted to EUR 0.4 million, with a margin of 20,1%.

The Company's net profit in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 2.1 million, compared to EUR 1.1 million for a corresponding period last year.

The first half of 2020 was a very intensive period for Selvita in terms of corporate and business development. The Company announced a new development strategy for 2020-2023, successfully raised over EUR 20 million from the issue of C series shares, and consequently increased its scale of business.

- We're consistently implementing the assumptions of the development strategy, which directly translate into strengthening of our market position, as well as a solid operational and financial result. The first half of 2020 confirms that the global preclinical CRO market continues to grow and diversify, despite the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Selvita, it was a very strong half-year, as, despite the global situation and instabilities, we managed to strengthen our position on international markets, especially among U.S. based customers - comments Boguslaw Sieczkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Selvita.

Revenues from the services commissioned by U.S. customers increased almost three times by 279% y/y, and already constitute nearly 28% of the entire Services Segment revenues. At the same time, revenues from the services commissioned by customers from the United Kingdom increased by 63% y/y. Increasing customer recognition is related to the high quality of services offered and highly competent teams of specialists, which results in further contracts.

Continuity of our business operations has been assured with numerous preventive measures across our entire organization that have been taken in order to keep our scientists safe and the Company fully operational. Despite the restrictions placed on international travel, we are keeping our sales and networking activities going, which has successfully translated into the signature of numerous new contracts, as evidenced by our record-breaking backlog - adds Boguslaw Sieczkowski.

At the end of April 2020, Selvita announced its new development strategy for 2020 – 2023, which assumes increasing revenues, maintaining a stable EBITDA margin, and over EUR 230 million of market cap in 2023. For this purpose, in 2020-2023, the Company intends to execute investments worth up to EUR 75-90 million, allocated to acquisitions and organic development. In order to complete the strategy, Selvita raised over EUR 20 million in its Follow-On public offering from the issue of C series shares. Approximately 80% of the proceeds will be allocated to acquisitions, on which the Company is currently intensively working on. One of the elements of the strategy execution will be the creation of the Selvita Research Center in order to secure its own research space necessary for further growth. The Company has already made the first step towards executing this goal and signed a contract to purchase a plot of land in the neighborhood of its current laboratories in August 2020 for the value of EUR 2,3 million.

* Percentage changes in the press release are calculated based on functional currency [PLN].

About Selvita

Selvita is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) Company providing multidisciplinary support in resolving the unique challenges of research within area of drug discovery, regulatory studies, as well as research and development.

The Company was established in 2007 and currently employs over 500 professionals, of which over 1/3 hold PhD title. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with a second research site in Poznan, Poland and foreign offices located in Cambridge, MA and South San Francisco, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK. Selvita is a major shareholder in Ardigen – bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine.

The Company has a proven track record of successfully completed projects and customers in 40 countries. Majority of Company revenues come from pharma, biotech, chemical and agrochemical companies from the U.S. and Europe. Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:SLV).

For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the guidance from management and financial results. Selvita cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Selvita, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if Selvita's results, performance, financial conditions, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Selvita expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

