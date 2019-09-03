Selvita to Present at Upcoming Conferences in September

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita (WSE: SLV) today announced that Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences in New York:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sept. 8-10, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date/Time: Monday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of this presentation will also be made available at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/selv/.

Event: Rambam Foundation Life Sciences Symposium, Sept. 10, 2019

Location: The YJP Mansion

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:15 a.m. EDT

About Selvita

Selvita is developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets and novel pathways in oncology with industry-leading research expertise. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, with potential for development in multiple hematological cancers and solid tumor indications. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with offices in the U.S. and U.K. Ardigen, a provider of precision medicine and artificial intelligence services, and NodThera, a company developing a new class of medicines to treat chronic inflammation, were launched by Selvita. In March 2019, Selvita announced the intent to split its oncology development and research services divisions into separate companies.

SOURCE Selvita

Related Links

https://selvita.com

