Semafor Unveils 450 Top Global CEOs and Government Leaders for Semafor World Economy 2026

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Mar 18, 2026, 16:08 ET
Speakers include White House NEC Director Kevin Hassett, Anthropic Co-Founder Jack Clark, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Senior White House AI Advisor Sriram Krishnan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau, Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur, Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Senator Mark Kelly, White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Iberdrola CEO Pedro Azagra, Senator Rick Scott, Lilly CEO David Ricks, Lazard CEO Peter Orszag, and more
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semafor today announced a new slate of CEOs and global leaders joining the 2026 Annual Convening of Semafor World Economy, the definitive live journalism platform on the new world economy, with confirmations from senior government officials and chief executives continuing to come in ahead of the April 13–17 convening in Washington, DC. The speakers and participants comprise a global cohort of more than 450 CEOs and government leaders from across every sector spanning the G20 economies — including US Cabinet secretaries, central bank governors, finance ministers, and the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies — at a scale that makes it the largest convening of top global CEOs and government officials in the United States.
Held in Washington during the week of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Semafor World Economy uniquely unites private and public sector leaders to exchange ideas that will shape the future of the world economy.
The agenda for the 2026 Annual Convening is powered by Semafor's newsroom — bringing the same rigor, curiosity, and global perspective that defines Semafor journalism — across five themes: navigating complexity in AI, geopolitics, and trade; seeing into the future of health, biotech, and emerging technologies; constructing new networks in digital assets, mobility, and infrastructure; driving human aspiration through education, workforce, and culture; and powering change through energy, innovation, and sustainability. The 2026 Annual Convening program can be found here.
More than 450 top global CEOs will take part in Semafor World Economy; today's announced group joins a distinguished roster of chief executives, investors, and other private-sector leaders already confirmed. The full list of speakers can be found here.
Speakers include:
Kevin Hassett –– Director, National Economic Council, White House
Ken Griffin — Founder & CEO, Citadel
Sriram Krishnan — Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence, White House
Steve Daines — Senator, R-MT
Mark Warner — Senator, D-VA
Sheldon Whitehouse — Senator, D-RI
Mark Kelly — Senator, D-AZ
Todd Young — Senator, R-IN
Rick Scott — Senator, R-FL
Pete Ricketts — Senator, R-NE
Sean Cairncross — National Cyber Director, White House
Christian Sewing — CEO, Deutsche Bank AG
Jack Clark — Co-Founder & Head of Public Benefit, Anthropic PBC
Joanna Geraghty — CEO, JetBlue
Peter Orszag — Chairman & CEO, Lazard
C.S. Venkatakrishnan — CEO, Barclays
John Kerry — Co-Executive Chair, Galvanize Climate Solutions / Former US Secretary of State
Henry M. Paulson Jr. — Chairman Paulson Institute, Former United States Secretary Of The Treasury
Mukesh Ambani — Managing Director & Chairman, Reliance Industries
Gina Raimondo — Former US Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker — Former US Commerce Secretary, United States Department of Commerce
Henry Kravis — Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, KKR
David Rubenstein — Co-Founder & Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group
Robert Rubin — Former United States Secretary, Department Of Treasury
John Rogers Jr. — Founder, Chairman & Co-CEO, Ariel Investments
Ted Leonsis — Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment
Roger Lynch — CEO, Condé Nast
Jens Stoltenberg — Minister of Finance; Former Secretary General of NATO, Norway
Cristiano Amon — President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated
Kyriakos Pierrakakis — Greece Minister Of Economy & Finance & President Of The Eurogroup, European Parliament
Carlos Cuerpo — Minister of Economy, Trade & Business, Spain
Gabriel Makhlouf — Governor, Central Bank of Ireland
H.E. Hadi Badri — CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation
Neil Blumenthal — Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker
Kristupas Vaitiekūnas — Minister of Finance of Lithuania, Lithuanian Government
John Waldron — President & COO, Goldman Sachs
François Villeroy de Galhau — Governor, Bank of France
Maria Luís Albuquerque — Commissioner for Financial Services & The Savings & Investments Union, European Union
Orlando Bravo — Founder & Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo
Harvey Schwartz — CEO, Carlyle
Ermenegildo Zegna — Group Executive Chairman, Ermenegildo Zegna Group
Barbara Humpton — CEO, USA Rare Earth
Anne Wojcicki — Founder & CEO, 23andMe Research Institute
Austan Goolsbee — President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Bob Jordan — President & CEO, Southwest Airlines
Vimal Kapur — Chairman & CEO, Honeywell
Scott Strazik — CEO, GE Vernova
David Ricks — Chair & CEO, Lilly
Pedro Azagra — CEO, Iberdrola
Chuck Robbins — Chair & CEO, Cisco
Nikesh Arora — CEO, Palo Alto Networks
Brad Garlinghouse — CEO, Ripple
Amos Hochstein — Managing Partner, TWG Global
Paula Kerger — President & CEO, PBS
Michelle Gass — President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.
Patrice Louvet — President & CEO, Ralph Lauren
Ynon Kreiz — Chairman & CEO, Mattel
Kevin Plank — Founder & CEO, Under Armour
Salil Parekh — Managing Director & CEO, Infosys
Andrea Orcel — CEO, UniCredit
Zach Reitano — Co-Founder & CEO, Ro
Patrick Pouyanné — Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies
David McKay — President & CEO, Royal Bank of Canada
Carlos Hank González — Chairman, Grupo Financiero Banorte
Dina Powell McCormick — President & Vice Chair, Meta
Rene Haas — CEO, Arm Holdings
Reid Hoffman — Co-Founder, LinkedIn & Manas AI
George Kurtz — CEO, CrowdStrike
Christopher Nassetta — President & CEO, Hilton
Dan Schulman — CEO, Verizon
Jenny Johnson — CEO, Franklin Templeton
Brett Schulman — Co-Founder & CEO, CAVA
Alex Soros — Chair, Open Society Foundations
Mark Ein — Founder & CEO, Capitol Investment Corp
Daniel Heaf — CEO, Bath & Body Works
Diane Hoskins — Global Co-Chair, Gensler
Horacio Rozanski — Chairman, President & CEO, Booz Allen
Rich Lesser — Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group
Paul Griggs — US Senior Partner & CEO, PwC US
Steve Rattner — Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC
Valdis Dombrovskis — Commissioner for Economy & Productivity, Implementation & Simplification, European Commission
Jacob Silverman — CEO, Kroll
Ian Bremmer — President & Founder, Eurasia Group & GZERO Media
Jimmy Iovine — Founder, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist; CEO, Iovine & Young Academy
Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes
Greg Case — President & CEO, Aon
Bill Demchak — Chairman & CEO, PNC
Tom Wilson — Chair, President & CEO, Allstate
Sebastian Siemiatkowski — Co-Founder & CEO, Klarna
David Miliband — President & CEO, International Rescue Committee
Ursula Burns — CEO, Integrum
Noubar Afeyan — Founder & CEO, Flagship Pioneering
André Esteves — Chairman & Senior Partner, BTG Pactual
Patrick Healy — CEO, Hellman & Friedman
Chris Britt — Co-Founder & CEO, Chime
Simpiwe K. Tshabalala — CEO, Standard Bank
Divesh Makan — Founding Partner, ICONIQ Capital
Maverick Carter — Co-CEO, Fulwell Entertainment
Anthony Scaramucci — Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital
Mark Lazarus — CEO, VERSANT
Jim Lanzone — CEO, Yahoo
Thasunda Brown Duckett — President & CEO, TIAA
Ariane Gorin — CEO, Expedia Group
Joanne Crevoiserat — CEO, Tapestry
Brieane Olson — CEO, PacSun
Michel Khalaf — President & CEO, MetLife
Tim Walsh — Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP
Amy Howe — CEO, FanDuel
Jon Winkelried — Partner & CEO, TPG
Christian Ulbrich — Global CEO & President, JLL
Dambisa Moyo — Principal, Versaca Investments
Winston Weinberg — Co-Founder & CEO, Harvey
Jason Warner — Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Poolside
Ben Lamm — Co-Founder & CEO, Colossal
Mike Fey — Co-Founder & CEO, Island
Henry Ward — CEO, Carta
Matthew Cabe — President & CEO, Michelin
SEMAFOR WORLD ECONOMY
Semafor World Economy is dedicated to empowering global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Held in Washington, DC April 13-17, the 2026 convening will span five days of on‑stage conversations and in‑depth interviews with global CEOs, government officials, and other senior decision‑makers from every major sector across the G‑20.
For media inquiries and coverage requests, please contact: [email protected].
ABOUT SEMAFOR
Semafor is the world's fastest-growing independent news media company delivering intelligence through its reporting and live convenings. Founded in 2022 by veteran media executives Justin B. Smith and Ben Smith, Semafor provides intelligent, transparent journalism that cuts through the noise and distills complexity for leaders to navigate the complex and interconnected new world economy. With a global sensibility, reach, and reporting hubs that span from Washington D.C. to Silicon Valley and Wall Street to sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf, Semafor's journalists around the world power its suite of daily first-read email briefings and signature live journalism convenings. Semafor's flagship World Economy Summit, anchored in Washington, D.C., is the largest gathering of top global CEOs in North America, and its convening on emerging economies, The Next Three Billion, is held annually at UNGA and expanded this year to South Africa, East Africa, and the UAE. In 2024, Semafor was named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for "rewriting the story" on international reporting.
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