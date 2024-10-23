Semantic Web Company and Ontotext Merge to Create Knowledge Graph and AI Powerhouse Graphwise

New entity unlocks ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies

NEW YORK, VIENNA, and SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semantic Web Company and Ontotext today announced that the two companies have merged to become the leading Graph AI provider, Graphwise. Semantic Web Company brings expertise in knowledge engineering, semantic AI and intelligent document processing, while Ontotext brings the most versatile graph database engine and state-of-the-art AI models for linking and unifying information at scale. Together, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure enterprises need to realize the full potential of their AI investment. To learn more or to hear from founders visit www.graphwise.ai .

"As a user of both PoolParty and GraphDB for many years, we are excited about the merger and the potential it brings," said James Humffray, Information Manager at Healthdirect Australia.. "The integration of PoolParty and GraphDB into a comprehensive GraphAI platform will greatly enhance our capabilities and provide us with innovative solutions to better meet our customers' needs. From a hosted cloud solution perspective, we should experience much more streamlined support, leading to greater performance, scalability and resilience."

Combining Ontotext GraphDB's data management capabilities with PoolParty, the industry-leading knowledge and content management offerings from Semantic Web Company, Graphwise has created the most comprehensive knowledge graph management platform, which includes complete multi-modal data support - unstructured, semi-structured and structured data. The announcement is significant for the graph industry, as it elevates Graphwise as the most comprehensive knowledge graph AI organization and establishes a clear path towards democratizing the evolution of Graph RAG as a category.

"Knowledge graphs are like a GPS for AI and large language models (LLMs). They guide AI models with precision and context to ensure trustworthy, explainable outputs," said Atanas Kiryakov, President at Graphwise. "Just as a GPS system provides accurate routes and prevents wrong turns, knowledge graphs steer AI models in the right direction by organizing and linking data in meaningful ways. The ability to do this has never been so important, as businesses grapple with multiple AI technologies."

With enterprises estimated to spend an average of $21 million on AI before the end of 2024, the need for AI technologies to integrate and work together efficiently has never been so critical. As AI continues to become a core part of business strategies, organizations require sophisticated systems that can make connections across large and unstructured data sets, whether in legal analysis, financial, or customer interactions. By using knowledge graphs, enterprises get more accurate, context-rich insights from their data, which is essential as they look to adopt AI to drive decision-making.

As a result, the demand for knowledge graph technology is growing rapidly worldwide. By the end of 2025, Gartner® predicts that graph technologies will be used in as many as 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021. A recent Gartner report published in September 2024 also states that "the data fabric must evolve to manage multimodal data for grounded and guardrailed GenAI applications in the enterprise. Without including unstructured and semistructured data management into data fabric processes, the GenAI experience will continue to have major hallucination problems."1

With this in mind, Graphwise, whose technology is already used by more than 200 combined customers, set out to build an integrated industry-leading solution that brings trustworthy and reliable AI capabilities to enterprises. Ontotext and Semantic Web Company have already played a key role in the development of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies for over a decade. The combined knowledge of both means Graphwise customers will benefit from even more scalable AI solutions that can provide deeper insights, automate processes, and improve decision-making, creating an essential foundation for further innovation.

Graphwise's new combined offering, the Graphwise Platform , will enable customers to benefit from:

Sophisticated, accurate and reliable AI applications that leverage the power of knowledge graphs for applications like Graph RAG, NLP, recommendation systems, and predictive analysis.

that leverage the power of knowledge graphs for applications like Graph RAG, NLP, recommendation systems, and predictive analysis. Support unstructured and semistructured data management into data fabric processes.

into data fabric processes. The ability to scale effortlessly , while ensuring data remains well-structured and classified. This enables businesses to build AI systems capable of navigating vast networks of interconnected information without sacrificing accuracy or performance.

, while ensuring data remains well-structured and classified. This enables businesses to build AI systems capable of navigating vast networks of interconnected information without sacrificing accuracy or performance. Enhanced flexibility in designing models by providing the tools necessary in one platform to simplify architectural decisions.

by providing the tools necessary in one platform to simplify architectural decisions. Lower total cost of ownership . With an integrated platform, clients ultimately save on the costs associated with maintaining separate systems. This reduces system integration burdens, development and operational risks, as well as licensing, infrastructure and operational expenses, making AI projects more cost-effective over time.

. With an integrated platform, clients ultimately save on the costs associated with maintaining separate systems. This reduces system integration burdens, development and operational risks, as well as licensing, infrastructure and operational expenses, making AI projects more cost-effective over time. A combined partner ecosystem and a broader market which creates more opportunities, including significantly larger project volumes.

"While AI hype has been unavoidable in recent years, CIOs and CDOs are already sliding into disillusionment. No one is lacking in AI models, but what they are lacking in is accessing the AI-ready data to feed them," said Andreas Blumauer, SVP Growth at Graphwise. "The unique combination of our knowledge graph and semantic AI expertise is the only way enterprise models can process data with the utmost accuracy, reliability and context. Knowledge graphs are the last piece of the AI puzzle and we're excited to enable enterprises across the globe to truly reap the results and return on their AI investment using a singular and proven solution."

About Graphwise

Graphwise enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure to ensure enterprises are ready to realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the merger between tech visionaries Ontotext and Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe and APAC. To learn more visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn .

