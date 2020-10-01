Semaphore Co Joins MicroAge in Move to Corner Cloud Technology Services Market

The move comes on the heels of Semaphore's formal recognition as MicroAge's Outstanding Service Partner of 2019 . Semaphore Co—a full lifecycle services firm—covers projects from implementations to migrations; to upgrades; to support retainers and managed services. With a deep focus on Microsoft, VMware, Networking and the cloud, the organization has provided a full range of best-in-class technology services. Started by Managing Partner Kyle Yencer in 2008, Semaphore quickly catapulted into a high-performance services organization with the mission of delivering quality results on time, every time.

The organization is known for its deliberate, strategic approaches to pairing processes and technology with detailed, personalized services—unleashing transformative capabilities and innovation. Over the last decade and across hundreds of successful engagements, Semaphore has moved quickly with changing technologies and a disruptive marketplace.

News of the acquisition breaks while the enterprise still struggles to define the remote workplace and the technologies necessary to keep organizations agile, secure, and driven by a fully engaged workforce. MicroAge is aptly positioned to provide critical flexible workforce solutions in the age of remote work.

As tech leaders acknowledge the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they require innovative long-term approaches to centralize data storage, bolster cybersecurity, connect employees, and move at the speed of disruption. By incorporating Semaphore into a model already offering high-performance services and breakthrough solutions, MicroAge expands its service offerings to more organizations during unprecedented times.

"Delivering best-in-class services is at the center of our mission of helping clients accelerate, transform, and secure their businesses," said Rob Zack, CEO at MicroAge. "Our partnership with Semaphore Co has already made a tangible impact. Integrating Kyle Yencer and the talent, approach, and commitment behind his organization is game-changing. It's a significant leap forward in expanding our services-led solution capabilities to empower more businesses with technology that makes an impact."

"This move forward was precipitated by the same potent business chemistry that sparked our rewarding partnership with MicroAge," said Kyle Yencer, Managing Partner at Semaphore Co. "Our shared values and emphasis on building our expertise and meaningful relationships linked our organizations closer together. This was the next step—forward."

