Semaphore Expands Launching Semaphore Licensing Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected as an industry innovator and earning the trust of clientele from a wide variety of industries, the Semaphore family of companies has expanded, opening Semaphore Licensing Solutions. This decision comes at a pivotal time, as new media continues to evolve and therefore is in need of advanced support from trusted advisors. The company, which began as a business management firm, expanded over the years to include a complete suite of solutions to better serve the growing needs of their clientele. The focus will be on best in class consumer products licensing that is designed to give new media creators extensive retail distribution. The award winning executive team includes Semaphore Founder Michael Bienstock as CEO, Nate Higgins as CFO, Scott MacDonald as COO and Lisa Berlin Wright as Senior Vice President of Licensing.

Earning acclaim for her extensive career in licensing, Lisa Berlin Wright has held previous positions such as the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Promotions for Universal Studios, Consumer Products Group and Vice President of Promotions and Consumer Products at Spelling Entertainment. Scott MacDonald, whose leadership at Machinima was instrumental in managing over 120 top content creators, helped solidify the company's position at the forefront of the gaming industry. Upon the Warner Bros. acquisition of Machinima, Scott was elevated to the role of Director of Talent at Fullscreen where he oversaw the entire male lifestyle vertical, which included all Machinima network creators.

Through the vision of CEO Michael Bienstock, Semaphore Licensing Solutions is designed to bring large scale licensing opportunities to today's top new media talent. Retail is the next frontier for new media creators to disrupt, and Semaphore Licensing Solutions is ready to lead the way. The company intends to see the creations of the industries' top new media stars "on the shelf" in major retailers across the country.

"Our firm has always been client focused – this expansion allows us to provide expert guidance to our clients so they can successfully navigate and benefit from the rapidly evolving retail industry. We see licensing as the next powerful wave of opportunity for top new media creators and we intend to be the leading player in the space." -Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

Learn more: SemaphoreHQ.com

