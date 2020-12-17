Semaphore Licensing Solutions Celebrates One Year Anniversary by Achieving Global Reach

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired to create a licensing company that performs unlike any other, the results Semaphore Licensing has achieved in 2020 have earned them street cred - proving they walk the walk. The company seeks talent that is career driven and consistent, with a brand behind each that is sustainable and has the ability to evolve. Having worked with YouTube talent for over a decade through their sister company Semaphore Business Solutions, the Semaphore Licensing team possesses the ability to see the talent's perspective – securing alignments that are in-line with their individual goals. The current portfolio of ever-growing talent includes the likes of Philip DeFranco, Hyram, Trinity and Beyond, Braille Skateboarding, Blogilates, SuperHero Kids, Maymo, and Ireland Boys Productions to name a few.

COVID-19 has dramatically shifted the placement goal for product from being in-store to being online. Semaphore Licensing foresees that trend continuing to expand as e-commerce continues to grow at a rapid rate. The impact on influencers is rapidly evolving as well, as their roles and responsibilities as public figures take a new shape in our pandemic changed global community.

"We're well on our way to creating market disruption despite the pandemic challenges of 2020. We accelerated throughout a tumultuous time, and connected fans with their creators when the need for connection was at an all-time high."– Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

Semaphore was founded in 2002 and has grown exponentially over their 18 year tenure to include an innovative suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Driven to offer best in class service through custom tailored support, Semaphore has earned the business of a diverse range of clientele with a niche for new media stars. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

