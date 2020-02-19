Semaphore Licensing Solutions Signs YouTube Star Maymo Whose Channel Has Over 3 Billion Lifetime Views

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maymo, the beloved lemon beagle, is now a part of the Semaphore Licensing family. Maymo has earned fanfare across the globe, becoming the most popular pet personality on YouTube, with content viewed an average of 125 million times per month. His videos have been seen on award winning and popular television shows such as Good Morning America, Anderson Cooper 360, The Today Show, Ellen and The Tonight Show. Maymo's channel launched in 2011 and has attained a global audience, with each video released averaging 2 million views. The comedic, feel good videos have also been featured online, in destinations such as Time, NPR, Mashable, Gizmodo, People, Daily Mail and Newsday.

Semaphore Licensing Solutions is excited to create opportunities for pet stars to bring signature products to retail shelves, thereby assisting in the expansion of their stars' brand in a whole new way. Semaphore's Senior Vice President of Licensing, Lisa Berlin Wright, will be attending Global Pet Expo 2020 and is actively securing meetings to review opportunities for consideration.

"As our portfolio of new media creators and YouTube stars expands, our team will be creating out of the box opportunities for talent to propel their careers to the next level. It doesn't matter if talent helps you feel beautiful, makes you laugh, helps you get fit, or simply barks – we'll blaze an exciting product path forward together."-Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

