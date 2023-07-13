Semarchy and D3Clarity Partner with Carahsoft to Deliver Comprehensive Data Management Solutions for Public Sector Agencies

Semarchy

13 Jul, 2023

PHOENIX, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy, a master data management and data integration leader and D3Clarity, Inc, a top data management and cloud engineering expert, today announced a joint partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to deliver an enterprise-class software as a service (SaaS) based data management platform for the Government and Public Sector.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Semarchy's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's cutting-edge solution, powered by Semarchy xDM, and operated by D3Clarity, available to Public Sector agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Semarchy's xDM platform is also available through Carahsoft's Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program in AWS Marketplace, which combines the benefits of the private offer feature from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Carahsoft's contract vehicles to provide customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud-based products and solutions in AWS Marketplace.

xDM Data Management Cloud powered by D3Clarity's Digital Data Foundation Platform with AWS computing capabilities, delivers a robust, secure, and reliable data management solution tailored for the Public Sector. The platform leverages AWS Well-Architected Framework of best practices for usability, security, performance, reliability, accessibility, and compliance. Government and Public Sector organizations can leverage Semarchy xDM's comprehensive platform to address data problems including governance, master data, reference data, data quality, enrichment, and workflows, resulting in improved outcomes and operational efficiencies.

"This is Semarchy's first offering for the Government and Public Sector and it is made possible through our partnerships with D3Clarity and Carahsoft," said Brett Hansen, Chief Growth Officer at Semarchy. "Government agencies are often overwhelmed by data scattered in different silos without having the resources to adequately manage their data. This partnership represents Semarchy's commitment to help with this need in a timely and cost-efficient manner."

D3Clarity's expertise in implementing Semarchy xDM solutions, combined with the benefits of SaaS and cloud-based infrastructure, ensures that clients can deploy their own xDM development environments quickly, promote data management solutions seamlessly, and secure their sensitive data to the highest standards.

"Working with Semarchy and Carahsoft, we are proud to deliver a solution that empowers Government and Public Sector organizations to overcome their data management challenges while enjoying the advantages of our SaaS-based platform," said Preston Gregg, General Manager at D3Clarity.

"We are pleased to announce the availability of Semarchy's xDM solutions through our contract vehicles and DSOR program in AWS Marketplace. Our partnership with Semarchy and D3Clarity strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive and innovative data management solutions to our customers," said Edward Walinsky, who manages Carahsoft's AI and Machine Learning Solutions. "We look forward to working with Semarchy, D3Clarity and our reseller partners to drive better decision-making and increased efficiency across the Public Sector."

Semarchy xDM solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

For more information, contact the Semarchy team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected].

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.

CONTACT:
Laura Often
508-887-3796
[email protected]

About D3Clarity

We are data & cloud evangelists because we believe data drives profitability and helps organizations evolve. We do this by providing turnkey data & cloud solutions that deliver rapid business value with measurable results. We make data and infrastructure high in quality and trustworthy. We ensure that you have proven systems and processes that result in having the certainty, security, and trust needed to grow your business.

D3Clarity is a proud Semarchy Premier Partner, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and its Digital Data Foundation Platform is SOC 2, Type 2 audited, and the company is a trained HIPAA data processor. We are based in Austin, TX with consultants across the US, Mexico, and an operations center in India. For more information, visit www.d3clarity.com.

CONTACT:
Earin Persson
512-790-3282
[email protected]

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Open Source, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

SOURCE Semarchy

