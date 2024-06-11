Semarchy Appoints Ben Werth as Chief Executive Officer

-Werth Brings Leadership in Driving Scale and Value Creation

PHOENIX, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, today announced the appointment of Ben Werth as Chief Executive Officer. Werth brings over a decade of software industry and private equity leadership experience to Semarchy.

"I'm honored and excited to join Semarchy at this pivotal time," said Ben Werth, CEO of Semarchy. "With an industry-leading platform, a customer focused team, and a people-first culture, I believe Semarchy is well-positioned to extend its market leadership. My focus will be on continuing to generate value for our customers, nurturing partner relationships, and scaling the business to its full potential. Organizations are seeking a more agile, flexible data management platform that enables end-to-end data governance, intelligence, and integration, and are increasingly turning to Semarchy to help solve their data quality challenges."

Over his career, Werth has accelerated go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing, revenue operations, professional services, and technical support. During his time at LogicMonitor, he helped lead transformations across teams in the United States and across EMEA and APAC. Before LogicMonitor, Werth held consulting roles at Deloitte Consulting and Vista Equity Partners.

"We believe Ben's experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies through strategic execution and his laser focus on customer outcomes help make him a perfect fit to help lead Semarchy forward," said Rick Essex, Managing Director at PSG. "We look forward to supporting Ben and the entire Semarchy team as they continue delivering critical data solutions to customers."

Semarchy's former interim-CEO, Herve Chapron, will transition to a sales leadership role as the SVP, Global Sales and GM for EMEA. "Ben brings a fresh perspective to the organization, customers and partners. With his passion for customer success and value creation, I believe Semarchy will continue to innovate and enable organizations to turn their data into a competitive asset," said Chapron.

Most recently, Semarchy launched several innovation initiatives, including the Acceleration Toolkit , helping organizations build the business case for MDM, and an AI-driven Data Intelligence solution. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer."

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed 140 companies and facilitated 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

