Semarchy Becomes a Microsoft Purview Master Data Management Integration Partner

PHOENIX, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management and data integration leader, has become a technology partner for master data management (MDM) in Microsoft Purview. As part of this integration, Semarchy announced enhancements to its data platform, expanding its integration capabilities with Microsoft Purview. Semarchy provides a platform that combines MDM, data intelligence, and data integration into a singular application designed to seamlessly extend the value of Microsoft Purview. This new development aims to deliver improved data visibility and governance to enterprise customers utilizing Microsoft's cloud platform.

Building on the initial integration launched in March 2023 , Semarchy has deepened links between its data platform and Microsoft Purview to provide organizations with an end-to-end view of their critical data assets.

The enhanced integration between Semarchy Master Data Management (Semarchy xDM) and Microsoft Purview enables the seamless flow of metadata between the two systems. This synchronization, combined with Semarchy xDM's powerful data certification capabilities, gives enterprises unprecedented understanding and control of their data across its full lifecycle. Data stewards and stakeholders gain a unified view linking the logical master data entities managed in Semarchy xDM with their physical instantiations across the Azure data estate.

"Semarchy's integration with Microsoft delivers on the promise of unified DataOps," said Ben Werth, CEO of Semarchy. "By bridging data management and governance, our joint customers can accelerate time to value from their strategic data assets while ensuring the integrity required to power critical business initiatives."

Karthik Ravindran, General Manager, Data Governance for Microsoft Purview at Microsoft added: "Semarchy's integration with Microsoft Purview offers a dynamic duo for elevating data governance with efficient, collaborative data management. The association of Semarchy with Microsoft Purview empowers Enterprise customers to confidently leverage their data assets by expertly controlling and managing how data flows through their landscape. Semarchy provides a high-performance, flexible, and robust platform for master data management in any vertical or domain."

Key benefits of the Semarchy - Microsoft Purview integration include:

Complete end-to-end data lineage and visibility by linking logical and physical metadata.

Enhanced data catalog and discovery through the infusion of xDM data models and intelligence.

Closed-loop governance with integrated dashboards for monitoring data quality and integrity.

Acceleration of data democratization initiatives through certified, trusted data products.

On the heels of this expanded Microsoft integration, Semarchy also announced that it has been recognized as a 2024 Master Data Management Data Quadrant Award champion in Software Reviews report , a division of Info-Tech Research Group. This designation is based on verified customer reviews and positions Semarchy as a leading provider in the master data management space.

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

