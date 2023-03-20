Semarchy Integrates Microsoft Azure Purview to Deliver Enhanced Data Governance for Semarchy xDM Users

Semarchy Unified Data Platform Introduces Additional Features To Provide Better End-to-End Data Visibility and Governance

PHOENIX, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Semarchy , a master data management and data integration leader, announced new capabilities to enable organizations to capitalize on their data. Enhancements to the Semarchy unified platform include integration with Microsoft Azure integration, new visibility and control for MDM workflows, and simplified data integration infrastructure deployment through Docker images.

Microsoft Azure Purview Integration

The xDM Platform now integrates with Microsoft Azure Purview, a robust SaaS data catalog solution. Microsoft Purview provides a unified data governance solution to help manage and govern data giving organizations end-to-end visibility of their data to help them make better business decisions.

With this integration, metadata in Semarchy xDM is synchronized into Purview to link the logical assets to their corresponding physical assets and provide a complete view of organizations' data via the xDM certification process.

"In short, this integration offers our xDM solution to Microsoft users leading to better data governance," said FX Nicolas, Chief Product Officer of Semarchy. "Organizations can better understand and track their data to help them plan for the future."

Semarchy xDM addresses underlying data problems using a single software platform for governance, master data, reference data, data quality, enrichment, and workflows to improve business outcomes. xDM's data models enhance Microsoft Azure Purview customers' data catalog capabilities.

Workflow Administration UI

Additional control and visibility of master data management in data-driven workflows is provided in xDM with the introduction of a dedicated workflow administration user interface. Through this interface, data stewards and administrators are provided with enhanced tools to control the workflow, such as reinitiating failed steps, reassigning tasks, and killing the workflow. This user interface provides users with access to global and detailed views of workflows and the path of data through them.

Simplified Data Integration Infrastructure Deployment

Data integration infrastructure deployment with Semarchy xDI has been simplified through the introduction of Docker images for the Runtime, Analytics, and License Server components. Using Dockers allows for faster, more reliable deployments irrespective of the user's environment. Additional technological improvements to xDI further simplify control of data integration through the introduction of JSON deserializers for Greenplum and PostgreSQL, which will reduce technological overhead when working with hierarchical data. Providing the use of AWS S3 as a delivery repository allows users to keep their data in the Cloud, improving efficiency.

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

